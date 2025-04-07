Broadening Horizons

PRIME Minister Mia Mottley’s recent call for CARICOM to strengthen ties with Africa, Central and Latin America and revitalise ties with traditional partners is visionary and timely.

As the global economy stands on the brink of a trade war, her address underscores the need to diversify the economic partnerships of the Caribbean to minimise vulnerabilities related to its small-scale economies and import dependence.

The American tariffs, such as the 10 per cent floor tariff on imports, are a direct threat to Caribbean economies because they already have pricey goods and services.

Mottley’s appeal to President Trump is realistic, because she calls for co-operation and diplomacy rather than aggression. Her suggestion that Caribbean economies are too small to upset the American markets is an emotional plea for empathy and co-operation.

However, Mottley’s vision goes beyond the mere reaction to impending threats. Her emphasis on forging improved ties with Africa is particularly pleasing. The expanding economy of Africa, which is powered by projects such as the African Continental Free Trade Area ($6.7 trillion in 2035), holds huge promise for CARICOM.

Recent agreements, such as the Memorandum of Understanding between the African Union and CARICOM, create a framework for expanded trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Enhancing infrastructure—such as air and sea transport—will be central to unlocking this potential.

Similarly, CARICOM’s connection with Central and Latin America is promising. Shared problems such as climate change and facilitation of trade offer room for collaboration.

The prospects of a Free Trade Agreement between CARICOM and Central America could be a driver of economic complementarity to both areas.

In addition, CARICOM’s connections to historic allies such as Canada, Europe, and the UK remain paramount. The alliances have through time provided stability through instruments of trade preference and aid, such as the Cotonou Agreement.

Mottley’s appeal for regional autonomy also rings true. Initiatives such as CARICOM’s “25 by 2025” agricultural plan aim to reduce food- import reliance by 25%, a sign of greater resilience. Investments in agriculture and light manufacturing are not just an economic imperative, but also a path towards empowering local producers—a perspective supported in her call for unity among CARICOM leaders.

However, the achievement of these goals will mean taking some radical steps. Trade-partnership diversification is one matter, but infrastructure such as transport pricing and visa systems must be broken down. Beyond that, geopolitical realities—e.g., declining interest from previous allies—prompt CARICOM to reaffirm its agenda internationally while navigating complex relations with other partners.

Mottley’s vision is an act of visionary diplomacy in a period when global uncertainty threatens regional stability. Her call is clear: CARICOM must diversify, be autonomous and present a united front to ride out external shocks and create a brighter future.

The Caribbean cannot stay behind, it needs to move assertively to increase its vision in an increasingly interdependent world.