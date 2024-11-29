Jagdeo commends GECOM for ‘schooling the opposition’ on election laws

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has once again called out the opposition for their ‘falsehoods and noise’ in an ongoing campaign to undermine the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for refusing to act constitutionally.

At a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo criticised the opposition for continuously making baseless claims and allegations in an effort to discredit the election process ahead of the upcoming elections.

Dr. Jagdeo further pointed out that, despite the opposition’s repeated calls for GECOM to take unconstitutional and illegal actions, the commission has remained steadfast in its commitment to follow the law, something he said was commendable.

He commended the organisation for what he referred to as “schooling” the opposition by consistently pointing out the legal framework and constitutional mandates that govern their actions, contrary to what they are being urged to do by the opposition.

“Every single week they urge GECOM to do things that are unconstitutional and illegal. Every single week they make it sound as though GECOM is not doing this because they have a sinister motive,” Jagdeo said.

He further added that, “They even go to the extent of criticising officers of GECOM in a very personal way, and without a shred of evidence. But, somehow in their minds, they believe if they create a deluge of falsehoods and noise, it will enhance their electoral fortunes,” he said.

He emphasised that GECOM cannot act based on the whims and fancies of political parties, and must adhere to the Constitution and the laws of Guyana concerning elections. “Someone needs to school these people as GECOM has been doing and I must commend GECOM for this. They’ve been pointing out the laws governing their actions,” the general secretary stated.

Looking at the past election, Dr Jagdeo stated that, the PPP does not need to rig this election, and the claims made by the opposition are all in an attempt to delay an election they know they cannot win. “They are aware, maybe painfully so of their impending defeat at the polls,” he said adding that, “The PPP does not have to rig this election to win it. We won it when we were in opposition, when they controlled the army and the government,” he said.

The PPP General Secretary also cautioned the public to remain vigilant against the opposition’s false narratives, urging informed citizens not to fall victim to the misleading claims they continue to peddle.