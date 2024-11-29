Residents of Itabac, satellite communities to benefit from black tanks, zinc sheets, improved roads

-President Ali announces during Region Eight visit

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a meeting on Thursday with residents of Itabac and satellite communities in Region Eight, revealed several key initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in the region.

He announced that every household in the communities would receive a black tank and fifteen zinc sheets. These provisions are designed to enhance the residents’ access to water.

The black tanks will help store water more efficiently, addressing water scarcity issues, especially during the dry season. The zinc sheets will assist in repairing or upgrading roofs, improving shelter durability and comfort and also assist in the collection of rain water.

Additionally, the President shared that machines (grader/bulldozer) would be assigned to the area to improve the road infrastructure. This will significantly enhance transportation, making it easier for residents to travel in and out of the communities. Collectively, these measures will greatly benefit the residents of the small communities, improving their quality of life and creating better opportunities for development.

According to President Ali, each of the 69 households will receive the items announced.

“We are humbled by your support and we are humbly before you,” he said before adding that he is aware that the weather can have an effect on the residents given the dry season.

“So, I’ve said to Minister Pauline that you have 69 households that I want to send 69 black tanks for you guys. So, each household can have a black tank but I not only want to send 69 black tanks, I want to ensure that each of you can convert a piece of your roof into zinc sheets so that you can harness the rain water, so I’m going to send 15 zinc sheets for each family. Each household would get the black tank and fifteen zinc sheets.”

In terms of the maintenance of the road, President Ali stated, “within two weeks the REO said the bulldozer and grader will come into this area to grade and maintain your road.”

Outside of this, President Ali said that the issue of having the air strip being converted to concrete was raised with him and works will be carried out. “So, I’m going to say to the REO now and the region, we want to use the labour from your community, we want to work with you and build a number of things, three bridges…”

The President then added that his government will work with the community and finance the works with the labour coming directly from the villages so as to develop another stream of revenue for residents.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese head of state was also asked about the construction of a nursery school. He subsequently asked the engineer at the location to develop a plan and estimate for him so as to have the project carried out.

The residents thanked President Ali, stressing that they are elated to have the machines carry out the works.

He noted that the authorities will ensure the items are distributed and works are completed before the end of the year. “Thank you very much for your support and we will support PPP/Civic”, one resident expressed.

President Irfaan Ali also made some interventions on the spot for issues raised at the location.

In one instance, residents highlighted that a school constructed by the previous administration is already in need of repairs. In response, he assured them that repair works will commence immediately.

The communities will also receive sport and musical equipment for the youths to be able to develop their skills, President Ali told the residents.