Maliciously set fire severely damages Wismar house

A FIRE caused extensive damage to a wooden and concrete two-storey building at Lot 9, Second Alley, Wismar, Linden, on Wednesday.

According to a statement posted on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Facebook page, the call reporting the fire was received at 14:43hrs, and fire crews arrived at the scene within six minutes at 14:49hrs.

It said that the affected structure, measuring approximately 11.6 metres by 6.6 metres, was occupied by 39-year-old Terence Waddle. The property is jointly owned by Ann Fraser, 66, Elizabeth McBean, 62, and Patricia McBean, 67, who all reside in the United States.

The firefighting operation involved appliances Water Tender #119 and Water Carrier #12, supported by a team of seven firefighters led by Leading Fireman Lovell. To extinguish the flames, crews employed two jets from Water Carrier #12, working in conjunction with IP A9, utilising tank supplies.

The statement said that despite the diligent efforts of the fire crew, the building and its contents were severely damaged. Fortunately, no individuals were displaced and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was maliciously set by unknown individual(s). The Guyana Fire Service’s Fire Prevention Department is conducting further inquiries [sic] to determine the exact cause and hold responsible parties accountable,” the statement said, adding that the fire service commends the timely and coordinated actions of its personnel in containing the fire and preventing further destruction.

The GFS is urging members of the public to provide any information that they may have that will assist with the ongoing investigation.