Defending Elite League champions GDF register vital win

THE Guyana Defence Force football squad, the defending Elite League champions, grabbed a much-needed victory on Sunday at the National Training Centre, at Providence.

GDF, who have suffered two bruising defeats this season in their title defence, picked up their second victory when they battled Tucville-based Fruta Conquerors.

Fruta going into the contest boasting 1-0 win, a loss and two draws, were handed their second loss early in the season-seven campaign.

Amos Ramsay scored for the soldiers on the verge of the first-half break to give them the lead after an ill-tempered first half.

The score remained for most of the second half, with the GDF holding a slender

lead, until Abumchi Opara came to the fore in the 84th minute to make it 2-0,

which they held onto for the victory.

Earlier in the evening, Santos FC picked up a comfortable victory over league debutants and bottom-ranked Mainstay Goldstar FC 3-0.

Santos’ Ravi Coates was superb for his side as he kicked to perfection, hitting the back of the net in the 19th, 36th and 49th minutes to register a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners up Slingerz currently top the points standing with a hat-trick of four wins in as many matches and is the only elite side without a blemish this season.

Santos, by virtue of their latest win, moved into second place in the standings

with three wins in five matches with the Guyana Police Force completing the podium finish with two wins.

Den Amstel, Western Tigers, Monedderlust and Ann’s Grove are the other

sides in the Elite League