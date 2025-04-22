One Guyana Basketball Premier League… Wins for Berbice Renegades, UG Trojans and Stabroek Eagles

BERBICE Renegades upset Kwakwani Untouchables as conference leaders University of Guyana

Trojans and Stabroek Eagles kept their winning streak intact.

Berbice Renegades showed they belonged with a thrilling showing when they came up against seasoned side Kwakwani Untouchables on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Berbice’s principal scorers were Aberene Collins, Malcom Mickle and Marvin Mars.

Kwakwani’s Arren Vanlewin with 18 points and Kadeem Dover with 12 buckets showed fight, but Berbice would tip them down the homestretch to take a nail-biting 53-50 points win.

In the game, Berbice surprised their Kwakwani counterparts as they took the lead after the first quarter, 16-10, with 15 buckets from Mars along with 12 from Mickle and 11 from Collins.

Kwakwani would outscore Berbice in the second quarter 15-14, but still went into the break behind, 30-25.

The third quarter was even, thereby maintaining Berbice’s lead going into the fourth quarter

Kwakwani had 18 points from Arren Vanlewin, coupled with 12 from Dover as they played hard in the fourth to pull back the advantage, but Berbice Renegades managed to hold on for the three-point victory53-50.

University of Guyana Trojans also overcame the Guyana Defence Force by 10 points, 66-56, in their match-up

UG was led by their skipper Kadeem Peterkin with 16 points and 15 from Leandre Adams.

Stabroek Eagles also took a 85-73 points win over Bounty Colts in their scheduled contest.

It was a one-sided affair from jump ball as Eagles led, 15-13, 37-32, 62-42 in

the first , second and third quarters

A fourth-quarter display saw Colts showing fortitude to outscore Eagles 27-

23, but the early damage made all the difference as Eagles comfortably won

by 12 points 85-73.