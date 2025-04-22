Shamar Joseph, Motie among over 1300 players registered for Canada T10 league

OVER 1300 players – both men and women – have registered for the Canada Super 60, a T10 league endorsed by Yuvraj Singh. About 1,135 male and 235 female players from 34 countries have enrolled to be part of the league to be held in T10 format.

Finn Allen, Sikandar Raza, Naseem Shah, Alex Hales, Shamar Joseph, Jason Roy, Keshav Maharaj, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Azam Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Martin Guptill, Dawid Malan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Chad Bowes, and Gudakesh Motie are among the male internationals who have agreed to be part of the eight-team league.

The women’s roster includes athletes like Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Tazmin Brits, Amy Smith, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen, Shabnam Ismail, Laura Harris, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Fatima Sana, and Lea Tahuhu.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see some of the biggest names in world cricket signing up for the Canada Super 60!,” said Scottish cricket legend and assistant tournament Director Kyle Coetzer. “Their involvement will elevate the competition and provide invaluable exposure to Canadian players, fostering a sense of community and excitement among fans locally and globally.”

The organisers said draft dates will be announced soon and the inaugural season — featuring both men and women’s competitions — is slated to kick off in July. (Cricbuzz)