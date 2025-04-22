West Demerara Cricket Association gets support from ‘Project Cricket Gear’

ONE of the leading cricket associations, the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), an affiliate of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB), is the latest to benefit from “Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana,” the joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

The association received one box of white cricket balls, which was used to prepare their Under-19 team which participated in the recently concluded DCB inter-association tournament.

Troy Khan, the efficient WDCA president, was grateful for the cricket balls. The project is happy to play a part in the development of young cricketers in the area and is impressed with the work of the president and his team since they took over.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $610,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, 35 pairs of cricket shoes, 37 pairs of batting pads, 46 cricket bats, 41 pairs of batting gloves, 29 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest

pads, two boxes, 14 gear bags, 13 bat rubbers, seven helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, one pair of inners, 16 boxes and four of white cricket balls, 13 boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and 28 footballs.

To date, 98 players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, eight gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 35 bats, four boxes, six helmets, 36 pairs of cricket shoes, 21 pairs of batting pads, 25 thigh pads, one bat grip, 38 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicket-keeping pads and four pairs of wicket-keeping gloves with one pair of inners.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.