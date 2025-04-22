Cricket Canada grants long-term licence to NCL Canada to operate GT20

CRICKET Canada has announced that it has awarded a long-term licence to the National Cricket League (NCL), Canada, to operate the much-anticipated GT20, a premier T20 cricket league that will further elevate the sport’s presence in Canada.

According to a release from Cricket Canada “the agreement solidifies the partnership between Cricket Canada and NCL Canada, reinforcing Canada’s position as a burgeoning hub for International cricket. Under the NCL’s leadership, GT20 is set to become a major driver for both domestic and international cricket in the region, with the long-term vision of developing a sustainable professional cricket ecosystem.

“We are excited to have found a partner in the National Cricket League that shares our vision for the future of cricket in Canada,” said Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “This partnership not only strengthens the foundation of cricket in our country, but it also opens the door to a new era for the sport. With the NCL’s expertise and commitment, we are confident that GT20 will continue to grow and bring the game to new heights in Canada.”

Jack Matthews, co-owner of NCL and a visionary in global sports investments, also expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Canada has the talent, the passion, and the fan base to be a powerhouse in world cricket.

As a Canadian, sports have always been a passion of mine, and I’ve seen first hand the incredible potential of cricket here. Now, we have a fully developed professional structure that provides players with a direct path to the global stage. With GT20 joining the NCL, we are making that happen. We are creating a sustainable ecosystem that builds stars, attracts investment and grows the game for generations to come.”

The release pointed out that the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development of Canadian cricket and will offer players from across the globe the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a growing, enthusiastic fan base. In addition to bolstering the sport’s domestic profile, it will also attract international attention, placing Canada on the map as a key destination for world-class cricket.

“This acquisition is redefining cricket’s place in Canada and North America,” said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of NCL Canada/North America. “With Canada GT20 joining the NCL, we are strengthening the country’s cricket foundation and positioning it for long-term success.

“Canada has a deep-rooted cricket culture, and this partnership allows us to elevate competition, attract top-tier talent, and invest in the infrastructure needed for sustained growth.”

It was the consensus that the GT20 league is expected to have a lasting impact on the growth and development of the sport in Canada, offering a platform for Canadian talent to shine on the global stage. The long-term vision for the league is to create a dynamic, self-sustaining professional ecosystem that will leave a lasting legacy in Canadian Cricket. GT20 Advisory board includes highly reputable past players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar, along with Suzan Kedron and Barbara Mowat.