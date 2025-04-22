Greene wins bronze in Triple Jump as Guyana cops five medals at CARIFTA 2025

GUYANA concluded the 52nd CARIFTA Games in Trinidad and Tobago with a total of five medals, including a bronze in the U-20 triple jump secured by Rodel Greene.

Greene recorded a personal best of 15.50 meters on the final night at Hasely Crawford Stadium, finishing behind Jamaican athletes Michael-Andre Edwards (15.66m) and Chavez Penn (16.14m).

Fellow Guyanese Duel Europe finished 11th with a best effort of 13.33 meters. The Guyanese team, which expanded from 23 athletes last year in Grenada to 42 this year, also earned medals from Tianna Springer (gold in U-20 400m), Malachi Austin (silver in U-20 400m), Attoya Harvey (bronze in U-20 1500m) and Ebo McNeil (bronze in U-17 3000m).

The girls’ U-17 4x400m team placed seventh with a time of 4:09.26, while the boys’ team finished sixth in 3:26.46, behind a record-setting Bahamas team that clocked 3:12.72.

Top medal contenders Javon Roberts and Kaidon Persaud finished just outside the podium. Roberts posted a time of 1:52.53 for fifth place, with Persaud close behind in sixth at 1:52.56. Jamaican Shavan Jarrett took gold in 1:51.19, edging out D’Angelo Brown of Grenada (1:51.21).

In the boys’ U-17 800 meters, Bryson Anderson finished sixth in 2:01.16. The race was won by the host nation’s Brion Scott in 1:56.48, with Jamaicans Luke Plummer and Yohance Carty completing the podium.

In the shot put, Guyana’s Jamie Fraser and Marquez Miggins finished sixth and ninth with best throws of 13.35 meters and 12.77 meters, respectively. Jamaican athletes Despiro Wray (19.66m) and Devonte Edwards (18.73m) claimed gold and silver, while Grenadian Dylan Logan secured bronze with a throw of 15.80m.

Walton Alleyne was Guyana’s sole finalist in the 200 meters, finishing seventh in 21.60 seconds. Barbadian Jayden Green won gold with a time of 20.93 seconds.

In the discus, Nathaniel Samaroo threw a best of 38.30 meters, finishing tenth. Jamaican Kamari Kennedy set a new championship record with a throw of 60.87 meters.

The event concluded with David Williams finishing seventh in the U-17 long jump, with a leap of 6.63 metress, behind Jamaican Amani Phillips’ winning mark of 7.49 metres.

Grenada has expressed interest in hosting the 2026 edition of the Games.