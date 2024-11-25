Preparing for climate chaos in Timor-Leste, one of the world’s most vulnerable nations

TIMOR-LESTE, a young island nation in Southeast Asia, is particularly vulnerable to the ravages of the climate crisis. A combination of technology, community knowledge and UN support could help to ensure that casualties and damage are kept to a minimum, the next time extreme weather hits.

In April 2021, catastrophic flash floods ravaged Timor-Leste, claiming the lives of more than 30 people and destroying over 4,000 homes. Among the worst-hit areas was Orlalan, a remote, mountainous village with a population of nearly 6,000. Residents there had little idea of how to protect themselves when floodwaters surged and landslides struck.

In Orlalan, community leaders like Armandina Valentina, whose family was affected in the 2021 floods, have taken on the responsibility of educating their neighbours. Valentina is relentless in her efforts, knocking on doors to make sure every resident knows where to go when disaster strikes. She emphasises that the most vulnerable—pregnant women, children, and the elderly—must be given special attention to avoid panic.

Her activities are part of a national initiative, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), aimed at safeguarding the lives of the Timorese population.

DISASTER ROLE PLAY

Another element of the programme is disaster simulations. UN News recently joined one of these drills in Orlalan, where children play a crucial role. During the exercise, they practise staying in visible areas, protecting their heads, and shouting for help if they’re trapped. Some children simulate injuries and receive first aid, while others follow rescue teams to safe locations.

For young volunteer Fretiliana Alves, these simulations are not just a form of training—they are a calling. “My main motivation is to save lives,” she explains. Alves encourages her peers to join the effort, finding fulfilment in rescuing and caring for those in need.

The success of these efforts relies heavily on local volunteers who know the risks and terrain of their communities. As Emidia Belo, Disaster Risk Reduction coordinator for the Red Cross of Timor-Leste (CVTL), notes, during a disaster, these volunteers are often the first responders. Their intimate knowledge of local conditions is indispensable, especially when access to affected areas is blocked.

SAVING THE MOST VULNERABLE

What sets UNEP’s preparedness programme apart is its inclusivity. Training sessions are tailored to ensure that people with disabilities, children, the elderly, and pregnant women are all adequately equipped for the challenges posed by a disaster.

Antonio Ornai, who is visually impaired, participated in a landslide simulation for the first time in September 2024. “I am grateful to be included,” he says. “I will use everything I’ve learned to protect myself in the future.”

This approach, says Emidia Belo, is vital. “Disasters affect everyone, but they hit the most vulnerable the hardest,” she adds. “Changing the community’s mindset to be prepared is a long-term process. It’s not something that happens in just one or two years.”

With UNEP’s five-year support, Timor-Leste is making significant strides, but there is still much work to be done.

SOUND THE ALARM, LOUD AND CLEAR

In Orlalan, the evacuation process during a disaster follows a meticulous five-step plan. First, national authorities issue an early warning of the impending danger. Community leaders then meet to assess escape routes and identify safe shelters. This information is broadcast through solar-powered sound systems, reaching even the most remote villages, while volunteers use megaphones to ensure everyone is informed.

As the evacuation begins, civil defense teams and first responders trained in first aid are deployed to help those in need. The most vulnerable are prioritized, and once everyone is safely relocated, essential supplies are distributed by the government to the shelters.

But the process is not without its challenges. “The hardest part is ensuring enough food during an evacuation,” says Adriano Soares, chief of Torilalan, a small village. “The floods damage crops, depleting our resources and making it difficult to survive.”

GAME-CHANGING, LIFE-SAVING TECH

In a powerful address during COP29, the UN Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out a dire reality: that the world’s least developed countries and island nations have less than 10 per cent of the data they need for effective alert systems. The message was clear—without the right data, lives are at risk.

Efforts are now underway in Timor-Leste to close this gap.

As part of the UNEP initiative, nine Automatic Weather Stations, two Automated Meteorological Observation systems, three radars and a marine buoy are being installed across the country.

According to Terêncio Fernandes, Director of the National Department of Meteorology and Geophysics, these technologies will help the country progress from a basic level of climate observation to a more advanced one, with the potential to reach level five—a benchmark for comprehensive, real-time climate data.

The new AWS stations, which are low-cost and can transmit data without the need for internet, are a game-changer for remote villages like Orlalan. These stations collect critical data on rainfall, wind speed, temperature, and other meteorological factors, transmitting it every minute to a central system for analysis.

A LEGACY OF GLOBAL ACTION

The system that is being built in Timor-Leste is not just a national achievement; it is a testament to the power of global co-operation. Much of this progress is the result of decisions made at the 2010 UN Climate Conference, COP16, where the Green Climate Fund was established to help countries like Timor-Leste adapt to the climate crisis.

As climate negotiations continue at COP29 and beyond, the lessons learned in Timor-Leste could serve as a blueprint for other nations facing similar threats.

For now, the people of Orlalan, and other communities across the country, are learning to live with the reality of a changing climate, but they are also preparing for it—together. With technology, knowledge, and community spirit, they are proving that resilience, even in the face of catastrophe, is within reach. (UN)