Gov’t distributes black tanks at Citrus Grove, Mc Doom

THE government distributed several 200-gallon black tanks to residents from Citrus Grove and Mc Doom in Region One, providing a consistent supply of clean and safe water for everyday usage.

Ten tanks were provided to Citrus Grove while eight Mc Doom households received tanks, bringing relief to the residents who encounter water scarcity, especially during the dry season.

Citrus also Grove received a 50-inch television set, a computer, and a printer. Funds from this year’s presidential grant were utilised to procure the items.

The simple distribution exercise was spearheaded by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Sunday.

Speaking briefly, Minister Croal lauded Citrus Grove for the developmental ventures that are underway there, uplifting the livelihoods of the residents.

This, he added, reflects responsible and visionary leadership.

One such initiative being undertaken is the establishment of a gym which will generate more revenue for the community.

“This [initiative] is innovative. This is the sort of thing that we want to encourage persons to look at – niche and economic-type projects that can bring [more] investment in the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley said that the riverine communities will now be able to harvest rainwater thanks to the black tanks.

Additionally, he commended the village representatives for making sure their resources are utilised effectively for the betterment of their communities.

Chairman of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Keith Parker and other village representatives were also present at the distribution exercise. (DPI)