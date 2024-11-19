SOCU head demands retraction, apology from ‘Big Smith’ over false sexual misconduct allegations

ATTORNEY Ron Motilall has issued a stern legal demand letter to journalist Leroy Smith, following the publication of an article on November 14, 2024, which he said made defamatory claims against Senior Superintendent of Police and head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Fazil Karimbaksh.

The letter said that the article, titled “Clarity to be Provided on Report into Sex Allegations Against SOCU Head”, insinuated that Karimbaksh was under investigation for sexual misconduct, suggesting there was sufficient evidence to charge him under the Sexual Offences Act.

In a letter dated November 15, 2024 addressed to Smith, Motilall, who represents Karimbaksh, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they were entirely false and defamatory.

The lawyer highlighted that the publication implied that Karimbaksh was guilty of sexual misconduct, evading a lawful investigative process, and that the police official’s reputation had been seriously tarnished.

Motilall also pointed out that the article, published on Smith’s website, “Big Smith News Watch”, and his associated Facebook page, directly contradicted previous findings from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

On June 22, 2022, Motilall said that the Commission had determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue any disciplinary action against Karimbaksh regarding the matter in question.

The lawyer enclosed official correspondence from the PSC, confirming this decision.

According to Motilall, the defamatory remarks have had a significant impact on Karimbaksh’s professional standing, damaging both his reputation, and that of SOCU, which he heads.

The letter emphasised that such allegations have exposed Karimbaksh to public ridicule and have undermined the public’s perception of his integrity as a high-ranking police officer.

Motilall demanded that Smith immediately issue a full retraction and apology, approved by his client, to rectify the harm caused by the misleading and defamatory statements.

Should Smith fail to comply, Motilall warned that legal action would be pursued to recover damages for the reputational harm caused to his client.

Last month, Karimbaksh filed a multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Smith, seeking damages of in excess of $600 million.

The lawsuit, filed at the High Court in Demerara, accused Smith of publishing a series of defamatory statements across multiple online platforms, aimed at tarnishing Karimbaksh’s reputation.

The lawsuit claimed that between September and October 2024, Smith, who operates the widely-followed Online news platform, Big Smith News Watch, the associated Facebook page, made several allegations against Karimbaksh, questioning his leadership of SOCU and alleging unethical conduct within the unit.

Meanwhile, in his defamation lawsuit against Smith, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, represented by attorneys Sanjeev Datadin, Khalif Gobin, and Mohanie Anganoo, is seeking damages exceeding $5 million.

The claim arises from alleged libel contained in an article published on Big Smith News Watch on October 14, 2024, as well as posts on Smith’s Facebook pages and WhatsApp.

The lawyers said that the article contained serious allegations against Minister Persaud, claiming he was among of group of persons involved in a plot against high-ranking police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus and Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.