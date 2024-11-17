BV residents to benefit from improved infrastructure, other developments

–following meeting with VP Jagdeo

VICE-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Saturday spearheaded a government outreach to Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). The outreach, part of the government’s wider effort to engage directly with citizens across the country, saw residents raising various issues, including housing, infrastructure, employment, and public services.

The Vice-President was accompanied by Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, SC; Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr.; and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy.

Speaking to a packed audience at the BV Community Centre Ground, Dr. Jagdeo emphasised the importance of open communication between the government and the people.

In his opening remarks, the Vice-President said that the government believes in listening to the concerns of our citizens, and ensuring that solutions are not only promised but delivered.

“Better will come with the PPP,” he proclaimed, drawing thunderous applause.

During the meeting, residents raised concerns about several pressing issues, including the need for improved drainage and irrigation systems, better roads to facilitate transport, enhanced sports and recreational facilities, the removal of derelict vehicles from roadsides, the implementation of training programmes to boost job opportunities, as well as improved street lighting and security, among other matters.

He promised that all concerns would be addressed, as he highlighted several upcoming projects and initiatives tailored to benefit BV and surrounding communities.

These plans include the upgrading the village’s road network, with a focus on Republic Drive and the access road to the BV Nursery School, as well as clearing the canals. “We’d have to do some work to probably put in some street lights, especially the vulnerable dark stretch,” the VP said.

Dr. Jagdeo made it clear that the government is visiting the East Coast of Demerara to ensure that every community benefits from Guyana’s economic progress. He highlighted that the government’s ambitious housing initiative, focused on delivering affordable housing for Guyanese, would also benefit Beterverwagting residents who have applied for house lots and houses.

“So, if you have anyone here who applied [for a house lot] before 2019, you are eligible. And if you have the document, go to the offices there, take your documents now, and you will get your house lot almost immediately,” he said, adding:

“We [the government] are fulfilling the promises that we made.” He explained that individuals who applied after 2019 would need to wait a bit more, as the Ministry of Housing is currently focused on addressing the backlog. Recognising the need for youth development, Jagdeo addressed the concerns of young residents regarding limited job opportunities.

He announced initiatives to expand vocational training and entrepreneurship programmes, in collaboration with government and private organisations. He specifically highlighted courses provided by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and announced that Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton would soon visit the community to establish training programmes. He said that this is to ensure that persons secure better-paying jobs.

Residents expressed appreciation for the Vice-President’s direct engagement with the community. While many residents welcomed the outreach, some expressed scepticism about the implementation of promised projects. Dr. Jagdeo, however, assured them that accountability mechanisms are in place to ensure that initiatives are executed efficiently and transparently.

Regarding infrastructure upgrades, he stated that residents of BV will be contracted to carry out the work. Residents were also encouraged by VP Jagdeo to utilise existing government programmes designed to improve their livelihoods, including Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, eye testing and spectacles programmes.

He also mentioned the billions of dollars allocated for student loan write-offs, and the introduction of free tertiary education starting in January 2025. “People have to step up and apply for these things,” he urged. The outreach also addressed personal matters for residents, including issues related to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Old Age Pension, housing, water and electricity.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General addressed complaints from residents regarding the illegal sale of State lands in BV, noting that the issue is currently under police investigation.

“Those matters will be in the court; we are taking a strong view about these matters,” Jagdeo declared.

The outreach to Beterverwagting is part of the government’s broader vision to promote inclusive development across Guyana. It comes at a time when the country is experiencing rapid economic transformation fueled by its burgeoning oil-and-gas sector. The Vice-President noted that the government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of this growth reach every citizen.