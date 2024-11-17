Lindeners pre-qualify to construct over $7B in roads

HUNDREDS of small contractors in Linden, Region Ten are pre-qualified to upgrade 165 roads across the mining town. The pre-qualification exercise was conducted on Friday at the Watooka Guest House. It was spearheaded by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The upcoming projects, estimated at over $7 billion, will be executed in phases and have been divided into lots to ensure broad participation. Minister Edghill noted that the contracts have a maximum value of around $15 million. All contractors involved in the project receive the same rate of $28,000 per metre of road.

However, he explained that the contract sum is determined by the road’s location, length and thickness.

“We worked out a profit margin of about 20 per cent and we still added on a surplus. Everybody should be smiling for Christmas,” the minister stated. The pre-qualification list will undergo a thorough vetting process to ensure equitable distribution, preventing individuals from securing multiple contracts.

When approved, successful contractors will be invited to sign their contracts, with work expected to commence promptly to meet the December 20 deadline.

Priority will be given to 28 contractors who volunteered during a recent storm to assist residents. The public works minister highlighted that Region Ten is currently benefitting from some of the country’s most significant and costly developmental initiatives.

“Linden is receiving its fair share of development, just like every other region,” he stated.

Some key projects include the construction of the Linden to Mabura road, the historic four-lane Wismar to Mackenzie Bridge, and the upgrade of the Soesdyke to Linden four-lane highway. The minister noted that these projects all aim to improve accessibility across Guyana while enhancing the quality of life of its citizens. (DPI)