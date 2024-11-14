Windsor Estates joins Global Super League as partner

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) – Guyana’s leading luxury home designer, Windsor Estates has partnered with the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL).

As part of their partnership, Windsor Estates will be using GSL’s platform to promote their latest project, Windsor Laguna.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Windsor Estates, Danny Sawh said he was delighted to collaborate with the GSL, which will bowl off from November 26 to December 7.

From left: GSL representative Jamie Stewart; Danny Sawh, Chairman and CEO of Windsor Estates and Steven Sawh, VP of Finance and Technology of Windor Estates celebrate the partnership.

“I am delighted to support the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League and the vision for Guyana to have a world-class sports event of its own.

“Just as the GSL brings top cricketers from around the world to our shores, so Windsor Estates brings global standards of residential design and construction to Guyana,” Sawh said.

Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the GSL, said: “I am delighted to welcome the first Guyanese company to sponsor this exciting new event.

“Many thanks to Windsor Estates, and we look forward to more support from the corporate community of Guyana as we seek to make the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League an outstanding success.”

The Windsor Laguna project, located in the greater Ogle area and consisting of 110 acres, is centred around a revolutionary five-acre blue water lagoon, unrivalled recreational facilities, and resort-style amenities, including a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse and state-of-the-art home design options.