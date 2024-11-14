Canadian-based Guyanese continues support for ‘Project Cricket Gear’

CANADIAN-based Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc, has once more contributed to Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana, the joint initiative of Guyanese Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA.

Mathura recently presented junior cricket gear in the form of two pairs of batting pads, two pairs of batting gloves and one pair of thigh pad to the project. In addition, he also handed over one pair of cricket shoes. The project is thankful for Mathura’s continued support it aims to keep as many young people as possible off the streets and get them actively involve in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, 86 young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 33 bats, three boxes, six helmets, 33 pairs of cricket shoes, 22 pairs of batting pads, 25 thigh pads, one bat grip, 40 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicket-keeping pads and three pairs of wicket-keeping gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also collected one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club received 13 coloured uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are the Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with 12 red balls each.

Anyone interested in making a contribution can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.