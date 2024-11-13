News Archives
Battles continue tonight in GBF Elite16 KO basketball tournament
THE National Gymnasium is set to bounce off the second night of action in the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Elite 16 knock-out basketball competition.
This evening sees Stabroek Eagles facing off against the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) after which Kobras will tackle Lindens Block 22 Flames; both games in a straight knock-out competition.

On the opening night Saturday last, Bounty Colts eliminated New Amsterdam Warriors 88-56 and Ravens eliminated Republic Bank Nets 67-41.
The tournament features some of the best teams around the country.

The winner will pocket $300,000, while second place will collect GY$100,000, third-place takes home GY$50,000, and the tournament MVP will be awarded GY$25,000.
On November 9 Mambas will battle Kwakwani. Untouchables and Victory Valley Royals will go up against Bartica.

The action continues on November 13, with Amelia’s Ward Jets set to take on Pacesetters, followed by Retrieve Raiders clashing with UG Trojans.
The semi-finals tip-off on November 23, leading to the grand finale on November 30.

The tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, the National Sport Commission and MVP sport.

