Republic Bank/One Guyana ‘B’ Division Volleyball Tournament …Hururu Hydras & Mabaruma crowned champions…

Mabaruma women and Hururu Hydras men rose above their oppositions over the weekend to capture the inaugural Republic Bank/One Guyana and ‘B’ Division Volleyball Tournament at the National Gymnasium.

The competition which fielded 49 male and female teams from eight regions in Guyana saw quality volleyball on show.

The final, played on Sunday followed a heated playoff featuring eight female and eight male teams.

Hururu Hydras emerged victorious to clinch the overall male title and $300,000 after beating Alpha Volleyball club.

Hururu defeated second place Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC) in a nail biter that went the distance, after they lost the first two sets 19-25, 21-25.

The eventual winners came back strong to clinch the next three on the trot 25-22, 25-21 and 15-13 for the win.

In the semis PMTC played Warriors A.

PMTC won 25-21 and 26-24 while Alpha was defeated by Hururu 25-19, 14-25 and 15-11 to advance to the finals.

Port Mourant collected $200,000 for second place with third place Alphas pocketing $150,000 and 4th place Bartica grabbing $100,000.

Kelon Phillips, who led Hururu Hydras in scoring throughout the competition was adjudged MVP of the tournament.

In the lady’s category, Mabaruma, Lethem, Siparuta and Bartica advanced to the semis.

Mabaruma defeated Bartica in three sets 25-16, 20-25 and 16-14 while Lethem overcame Siparuta 25-21, 26-24 and 15-13 to advance to the finals.

The female finals saw Mabaruma getting the better of Lethem in a three setter 30-28, 25-21 and 25-19.

The champions again collected $300,000 with $200,000 for Lethem who grabbed second place.

While 3rd place – Sipatuta Falcons collected $150,000 and 4th place – Warriors A from Bartica copped $100,000.

The women MVP was Lianna Gilkes of Mabaruma.

Charles Ramson Jr., Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Franklin Wilson, Assistant Director of Sports, Kashif Mohammed, Chairman of the Sports Commission, Jonelle Dummett, Marketing and Communications Manager of Republic Bank and Ismelia Douglas Assistant Human Resource Manager of Republic Bank presented trophies and prizes to winners.

Individual cash prizes were also awarded to Best Defence, Best Libero, Best Attacker and Best Setter in both categories.

The countrywide competition was sponsored by Republic Bank Limited and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports through the government One Guyana Initiative.