‘Biggie’ sentenced to life for 2021 Charlestown murder

LENROY Michael Forde, also known as ‘Biggie’, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of Odingo Anthony Heywood.

The sentence was handed down on Monday by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court. Forde, 26, who has a five-year-old daughter, will be required to serve at least 30 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

The trial, which took place between October 14 and October 17, 2024, centred on the fatal shooting that occurred on April 21, 2021, in Charlestown, Georgetown.

Court documents revealed that Forde visited Heywood’s home, where a heated argument escalated into violence. Forde then drew a firearm and shot Heywood multiple times, hitting him 10 times in the back. Heywood, then 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records reveal that Heywood and Forde were childhood friends, having grown up together in the Charlestown community. At one point, they even lived in the same house.

State prosecutors, Attorneys-at-Law Alvaro Ramotar and Delon Fraser presented a strong case, linking the shooting to a dispute over an alleged robbery involving Heywood’s associate.

Despite maintaining his innocence, Forde, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Glendon Greenidge, was convicted by a unanimous jury.

Following the murder, Forde went on the run, changing his appearance to evade capture. He was eventually apprehended in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) after a police-issued wanted bulletin led to his arrest.

His girlfriend, who had been hiding him, was also detained during the operation. During the trial, it was revealed that Forde had disposed of the murder weapon behind his partner’s Three Miles Bartica home, and later provided the police with a confession statement.

In outlining his statement of aggravating factors, Prosecutor Fraser stated that, among other points, Heywood was robbed of the opportunity to live a full and successful life.

He urged the judge to impose a sentence that would send a clear message to Forde and potential offenders that such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in society.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family submitted an impact statement to the court, expressing that they are still struggling to cope with the loss of their loved one.

When Justice Kissoon asked if he had any final words before sentencing, Forde replied, “I’d like to say sorry to the family [of Heywood], I know a life was lost, and I’m sorry.”

In his sentencing remarks, the trial judge described Heywood’s murder as “cold-blooded and premeditated,” highlighting that the young man was shot multiple times, targetting his vital organs. Justice Kissoon also noted that Forde showed no remorse for his actions.

The judge emphasised that murder is the most serious offence. In this case, which he described as an execution, he stated that it warranted an indeterminate sentence such as life imprisonment.

In addition to the life sentence, Justice Kissoon ordered Forde to undergo anger management and educational rehabilitation programmes in an effort to aid his reform while incarcerated.

Forde had previously served two years in prison for a robbery in which a motorcar was stolen.

While on remand awaiting trial for Heywood’s murder, he faced disciplinary action in prison for various offences, including assaulting a prison officer.