Police cautions against disruptions to Adriana’s funeral

–says Hughes refused to share information he possessed on persons planning to obstruct proceedings

The Guyana Police Force has expressed grave concern over the refusal of Nigel Hughes to assist law enforcement with vital information that could safeguard the public and ensure the peaceful conduct of Adriana Younge’s funeral, despite his own public claims of being aware of an alleged plot to disrupt the proceedings.

In a press release issued late Sunday night, the Police said they are taking “serious note” of a Facebook post made the by Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader, in which he alleged that certain individuals and organisations were planning to disrupt the funeral proceedings.

The Force said it made multiple attempts to contact Hughes via phone calls to obtain details on the alleged threat, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

As a result, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine, Commander of Region Three sent a message directly to Hughes’ phone, formally requesting information to help safeguard the event.

The message, which Hughes later shared publicly, read, “Any information you can provide to aid my security plan would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance, Sir.”

In his reply, Hughes said, “Mr Siwnarine, there is no whistle blower legislation in place to protect sources of information. I would not want to expose anyone to increased danger.”

The Police, however, noted that providing further details would not have compromised his sources, but would instead “ensure the safety of many innocent Guyanese who intend to attend the funeral or may be in close proximity.”

The Force has since issued a public appeal urging all attendees to avoid participating in any illegal activity, warning that persons found to be inciting or assisting in criminal actions will face immediate arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs is reminding all citizens of the need to maintain a safe, respectful and non-disruptive atmosphere on Monday, May 5, 2025 “Arrival Day.”

The Ministry said that this atmosphere is essential not only for Adriana’s funeral but also for the smooth commencement of the CXC examinations, the appropriate celebration of Arrival Day and the continued return to calm and normalcy across the country.

It added that the Guyana Police Force, with the full support of the Joint Services, remains on high alert and is prepared to respond to any specific or general requests from the public to ensure peace, order, and security are upheld.

The funeral of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose tragic death has gripped the nation, is today and is expected to draw a large crowd of mourners from across the country and overseas.