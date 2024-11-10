Young scholar earns Pro-Chancellor’s Medal as Best Graduating Student in Law Programme 2023/2024

HUNDREDS of people graduated this weekend from the University of Guyana and among them was Phillipe Walker, who received the Pro-Chancellor’s Medal for best graduating student in the Bachelor of Laws programme 2023/2024 for his sterling performance.

Walker, 27, described studying law as a unique journey, one that demanded extensive reading and numerous thought-provoking discussions on legal interpretations.

“I am grateful to the University of Guyana (UG) for the hybrid learning experience that they have cultivated where classes are done in person and online. This allowed me the flexibility to work full-time. I am also a part-time teacher of Physics and Mathematics,” he said.

He is currently the Programme Manager of the GOAL Scholarship Programme.

At the University of Guyana, he took part in activities that immersed him in the legal profession. He served as the Master of Moot Court Guyana, a student-led organisation that provides law students with the chance to participate in mock trials and gain practical advocacy experience.

“I would have coordinated a number of activities for students and even participated in several. I was part of the winning team of the seventh edition of the prestigious Aubrey Bishop Mooting Competition. I also was an executive member of the University of Guyana Law Society, where I am part of organising several student-led activities that can reacquaint the post-COVID-19 batch of Law Students with some of the rich traditions of the department,” he said.

Walker is passionate about Guyana; he has always aspired to be the President of Guyana since he was a tender age. That passion has not changed.

“This is the reason that I seek to educate myself widely for I believe that to aspire to such an honourable position, then I must be a worthy candidate. I strongly believe in the product of Guyana and the people of Guyana, and intend to serve my country always,” he said.

For this accomplishment, Walker profoundly thanked Jesus, his Lord and Saviour, who has been his rock on the days when he wanted to give up.

He credits his academic success to his hardworking and loving parents, both pensioners, Eon Walker and Dhurpati Sukhdeoji, whose sacrifices have led him to become academically driven and successful, despite neither of them never having the same opportunities.

Walker stated that in his eight-year journey at UG, he was inspired by a lot of people who encouraged him to never give up and he gained comfort in that to succeed in his studies.

His words of encouragement for those persons ambitious about law would be in the form of a warning. “Do not do law if you lack commitment. Law is indeed a jealous mistress, and cannot be picked up on the side, or in spare time. It demands and deserves your attention, simply because of the indisputably great role that it plays in our society. After all, if the law were to collapse, so would society.

“As a student of the law, you have to learn these meticulous concepts, principles, and precedents, not because law wants to be challenging, but rather so that you can competently and effectively uphold true justice. Law is also beautiful, articulate, and filled with finesse. The hard work is worth it all in the end.

“For my part, I have an affinity for international law, and family law. I look forward to serving the people of Guyana in these areas, in years to come.”