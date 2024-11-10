First-ever Guyana Indigenous Student Society launched

…as a support group for Amerindian students

THE University of Guyana Indigenous Student Society (UGISS) was launched on Wednesday at the Turkeyen Campus. It is the first student-led body dedicated to building a supportive network for Indigenous students and creating a space where they can celebrate and preserve their heritage.

The UGISS serves as a platform to promote awareness and appreciation of the cultural diversity, languages, and traditions of Guyana’s indigenous nations.

The founder of UGISS, Alliah Simon, who is originally from Pakuri Village (St. Cuthbert’s Mission) graduated on Thursday last with a Bachelor degree in biology.

She is a proud Lokono whose journey has been driven by a deep commitment to conservation and Indigenous advocacy. Simon works with Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development in the city and relocated to Georgetown in the interest of her studies.

She will pursue further studies in Biology such as a Master Degree in Conservation to contribute to the field of natural resources in Guyana.

As for the development of her village, Pakuri, she has joined the Pakuri Harmony Hall group led by her colleague to promote community-based projects.

“I founded the Indigenous Students Society at the University of Guyana because I saw a real need for representation, community, and support for Indigenous students. As an Indigenous student myself, I understand how challenging it can be to transition to university life, especially for those coming from the hinterland or our Indigenous villages.

“It often means adapting to a new environment while trying to stay connected to our cultural roots. Over my four years at UG, I realised there was no space dedicated to supporting Indigenous students on campus or beyond. This society aims to fill that gap, creating a space where we can feel at home, support each other through shared experiences, and celebrate our heritage together,” Simon said.

She related that through the society, the group will help others by building a sense of community, offering mentorship, and organising events where they can share our cultures with the broader university community.

Simon said they plan to host workshops, cultural exchanges, and language sessions where members can learn, teach, and connect in ways that strengthen us individually and collectively.

“Many of us come from far-off villages, leaving behind our families and communities, and this society is here to provide that sense of belonging and connection on campus,” she said.

Simon reported that another major reason for starting the group is the need for better representation of Indigenous Peoples and cultures.

She stated that Indigenous voices and traditions are often overlooked, yet they hold rich knowledge, skills, and languages that should be recognised and preserved.

“As a society led by Indigenous peoples for Indigenous peoples, our main objectives are to support each other, strengthen our cultural roots, and share our heritage with the university and wider community. Guyana has nine Indigenous nations, each with its own traditions and way of life, but much of our traditional knowledge—especially our languages—is at risk of being lost,” she said.

Simon added that their motto, “Preserving our Past, empowering our Future,” reflects their commitment to ensuring that our knowledge, languages, and skills are not only remembered but celebrated and passed on to future generations.

She noted that through this society, she is of the hope to create a lasting impact that benefits Indigenous students now and, in the years, to come.

Meanwhile, President/Co-founder, Sylvany Roberston, a young Arecuna leader who is in her third year as a micro-biology student who hails from Paruima Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Roberston is 18 years old and is passionate about becoming a Forensic Scientist. Originally, she wanted to become a medical doctor but changed her mind and focused on qualifying herself in biology.

She reported that she is from a family of three siblings and being from the picturesque village of Pariuma she believes in empowering others, especially her fellow Amerindians.

Roberston added that at UG they had no one to motivate them and felt it was time for a change to help others as well as themselves via a body, thus, the UGISS was established with 39 registered members, all Amerindians and the executive body consists of nine members.

After completing her studies, she plans to return to her village to empower others of certain rights and to advocate against alcohol addiction among other things. Robertson is a dedicated advocate for Indigenous culture, environmental preservation, and educational advancement.

She has already made a significant impact by advocating for the preservation of Indigenous heritage and environmental responsibility across various platforms.

Through UGISS, she plans to empower Indigenous students, foster cultural pride, and raise awareness of Indigenous issues.

Under her leadership, the society strives to create a supportive campus environment and is planning projects like a language app to preserve the languages of Guyana’s nine Indigenous nations, which will help users learn phrases and honour cultural heritage.

In 2024, Sylvany represented Region Seven at the prestigious Miss Amerindian Heritage Pageant.

Her platform highlighted the significance of eco-tourism for community development and the preservation of traditional knowledge. This advocacy reflects her deep love for nature, stemming from her childhood in the lush surroundings of Paruima and her respect for the land and culture of her Arekuna people.

By giving back to her village, Sylvany envisions initiatives that blend her scientific knowledge with her commitment to community development. Her goals include launching programmes for women’s skill-building and creating greater access to health and wellness resources.