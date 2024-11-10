Vivaanta Auto Spa to revolutionise automotive care in Guyana with grand opening on Friday

THE Mehra family, known for bringing Vivaanta Spa’s authentic Ayurvedic wellness experience to Guyana in 2019, is now venturing into the automotive industry with the launch of Vivaanta Auto Spa, a high-end automotive detailing and care centre.

This revolutionary facility, located at the corner of Duncan and Sheriff Streets, Georgetown, will offer advanced touchless car wash and detailing services that prioritise convenience, eco-friendliness, and outstanding results.

The grand opening will take place on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 17:00 hrs, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring prominent guests from Guyana’s business community.

The father-son duo, Nitin Mehra and Karan Mehra, are proud to introduce this innovative concept to the local market, which combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

Vivaanta Auto Spa is the first of its kind in Guyana, offering a touchless car wash system that not only protects vehicles but also minimises environmental impact by reducing the need for harsh chemicals. Customers can expect a quick and hassle-free experience, whether they require a simple wash or comprehensive detailing services, including waxing, steaming, interior cleaning, and engine cleaning.

Equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems, Vivaanta Auto Spa ensures a thorough cleaning without compromising the integrity of the vehicle’s architecture.

These systems employ high-pressure water jets, gentle cleaning solutions, and advanced drying technology to deliver an unmatched level of care and precision.

Customers can access services either through walk-ins or by scheduling an appointment in advance for added convenience. Staff members include a team of trained technicians and customer service personnel. As the business grows, Vivaanta Auto Spa plans to expand the team and create additional employment opportunities.

“We’re excited to be part of Guyana’s growing economy and to introduce a fresh, sustainable, and high-tech service to the automotive sector,” said Nitin Mehra.

He added: “We’d encourage customers to support Vivaanta Auto Spa because we are committed to providing not just a car wash, but a complete service that gives utmost attention to their vehicle and contributes to a cleaner environment. By supporting us, they’re helping to drive innovation and sustainability in Guyana.”