West Watooka residents to benefit from natural spring water
Linden

–with GWI’s pioneering initiative

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has announced a groundbreaking initiative to deliver high-quality natural spring water to the residents of West Watooka, Linden.
According to a press release from GWI, this forward-thinking project aims to harness the pure, natural spring water in the area, channeling it to a state-of-the-art water treatment plant before distributing it to the local community.

The new initiative is part of GWI’s ongoing commitment to leveraging Guyana’s natural resources in environmentally sustainable ways to provide cleaner, safer, and healthier water for its residents.
By using the natural spring water found within West Watooka, this program will reduce dependency on traditional water sources, while also ensuring the community receives a fresh, premium water supply.
“This is an exciting time for GWI and for the people of Linden,” Chief Executive Officer at GWI, Shaik Baksh said.

He added: “With this initiative, we are not only optimising local resources, but we’re also setting a new standard in water treatment and distribution that prioritises both quality and sustainability.”
The natural spring water will be directed from its source to residents for consumption and will only require chlorine disinfection.

All works related to this project are currently being carried out by contractors from within Linden, ensuring that the initiative not only benefits residents with improved water access but also supports local businesses and fosters economic growth within the town.

