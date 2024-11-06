Comprehensive report on Karasabai storm to be provided to Cabinet

–22 homes destroyed; three persons injured

A COMPREHENSIVE report with recommendations will be provided to Cabinet following the devastating storm that damaged 22 homes and injured three persons in Karasabai, Region Nine on Sunday.

This was highlighted by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai while conducting an assessment of the damage in the community on Monday.

She was accompanied by representatives from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

She explained that the CDC personnel assessed the situation, and included the findings in a report that was given to the team when they arrived.

“So that we can make a thorough consideration and recommendation to the Cabinet… Our presence is telling you that we also feel the impact with the families that are involved,” Minister Sukhai stated.

Four houses have been completely destroyed, while the zinc and walls were removed from 18 houses.

Speaking directly to the affected families, the minister said, “We want to ensure that the family is aware that our government stands by you….”

Minister Sukhai commended the prompt response of the Ministry of Public Works, the CDC, the village council, and the region.

Meanwhile, Toshao of Karasabai, David Albert said that the residents whose houses were destroyed by the storm are currently residing with their relatives.

He noted that three persons sustained minor injuries from the impact of the storm.

“We know our government will help us; we have full confidence in them,” Toshao Albert told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday.

Besides noting that the village council distributed food hampers to the affected residents, Toshao Albert reported that the three individuals who’d sustained minor injuries have already received medical care. (DPI)