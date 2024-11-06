Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway passes away

MESSAGES of condolences kept pouring in late into the night on Tuesday for Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway, who passed away earlier in the day.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in a post on his official Facebook page, said: “Mark Conway is gone too soon. Your contributions to national development far outmatched the length of your life innings.”

He went on to say: “We are much poorer without you, and I want to thank your family for sharing you in service to our country. I extend my condolences to the family, and pray that God grants you faith and patience during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Mark.”

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh also reflected on the life of Conway, noting: “At a personal level, I have known Mark since he entered Queen’s College in September 1988. The year after, I became his form master in Form 2D for the 1989/1990 academic year. I have continued to know and consider him a friend ever since.

“From those earliest boyhood days, he was a lively, cheerful, happy, warm person. And he remained this way throughout all the years of my acquaintance with him. In adulthood, he became an Attorney-at-Law and distinguished himself in this capacity.”

Dr. Singh said the attorney served in a number of public sector capacities, including as a Member of the Police Service Commission, and of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

“In all of these capacities, he devoted his energies to the discharge of his important responsibilities,” Dr. Singh said, noting that: “Up to earlier today [Tuesday], I am advised that he attended the proceedings of the NPTAB, and participated fully, and, as always, was in lively spirits.”

He added: “Away from the legal bench and his public service capacities, Mark was well known as an avid motor and pedal cyclist. Heartfelt condolences to his wife, children and relatives. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

For Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Conway’s passing came as quite a surprise. “I am deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Mark Conway,” he said, adding:

“Mark was a remarkable individual whose kindness, dedication, and positive spirit touched everyone around him.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“May they find comfort in the memories of his remarkable life, and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”