GAWU President upbraids Ramjattan for misleading statement on union’s advocacy

–reflects on former APNU+AFC minister’s degrading remarks about workers

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) Seepaul Narine has upbraided Executive Member of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Khemraj Ramjattan for his misleading statement on the union’s advocacy on behalf of sugar workers and their families.

In a recent letter to the editor, Narine said: “It is disappointing that an individual who prides himself on being a ‘national leader’ is advancing sentiments against the well-being and welfare of ordinary Guyanese.”

Ramjattan, at a recent press conference, claimed: “GAWU’s future as a union is under threat too. The Union must be aware that mechanisation, just like right-sizing, will mean the reduction of its union dues. And so, it will do everything to see its parent body… pour subventions upon subventions to keep the industry in the scale it wants it.”In response, Narine said: “We find such assertions laughable, and are no doubt an attempt to mislead and deceive deliberately. The GAWU has long expressed positive support for the industry’s mechanisation efforts, noting their complementary effects and impact on productivity.

“Mr. Ramjattan may recall when he held the ‘powerful’ post as Vice-President in the Coalition Government, the GAWU advanced similar positions. We have not digressed from that position, and, therefore, we fail to see the connection he is futilely attempting to make.”

The GAWU President reminded Ramjattan of his days in the coalition administration, during which he held the view that working in the sugar industry was akin to being impoverished.

“This is irresponsible, reckless, and demeaning to the hard-working sugar workers and their families.

“In our view, it speaks to the contempt and derision held by Mr. Ramjattan towards the Guyanese in the sugar belt. Of course, we believe the Opposition MP should be the last to talk about impoverishment in the sugar belt,” Narine said.

In 2017, the coalition government had announced the closure of several sugar estates across the country, leaving thousands of persons without jobs or sources of income. The move saw four sugar estates being closed, and over 7,000 sugar workers losing their jobs.

Ramjattan had maintained that the coalition’s move was transformational, as it was not wise to spend “good money behind bad sectors”.

“While he (Ramjattan) seeks to pontificate, we, like many Guyanese, have not forgotten what he and his cohorts, when in government, did to the sugar workers and the industry. The sending home of some 7,000 Guyanese men and women without even an ounce of remorse,” Narine said, adding:

“Does he recall telling GAWU and now President Dr. Irfaan Ali that if we want a socio-economic study of the impact of the closure, we should do it ourselves?

“We did take him up and, with the support of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), got that study done. Sadly, that study confirmed what we told Mr. Ramjattan and his colleagues. He and his then government cut the workers loose without a lifeline.”

The GAWU President went on to say: “He and his colleagues then denied them their severance pay consistent with the law. He and his colleagues simply turned their backs and sat back in their ivory towers while poverty, suffering, and indignation crept into the lives of tens of thousands of Guyanese.”

Narine also reminded of the days when sugar workers had their wages frozen by the APNU+AFC Government.

He said it is, therefore, now “simply appalling” that Ramjattan contends that it is economically irresponsible to support the sugar industry.

“By his utterances, it appears he contends that it was responsible for pauperising tens of thousands as he did during the reign of the Coalition Government. For us, it speaks to the nature and approach of the individuals who comprised the now-divorced Coalition. It is an enigma to us that people can still listen, much less have any modicum of respect for persons of such ilk,” Narine said.

On the contrary, the union, he related, recognises and appreciates the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government’s support of the sugar industry.

Making good on its commitment to restore life to Guyana’s sugar industry which was battered by the former APNU+AFC government, the PPP/C administration, since its election to office in 2020, has restored over 4,600 jobs within the industry. Over 8,000 persons are now employed in the sugar belt.

Further, through careful investments and planning, Guyana, by 2027, could produce and supply enough sugar to meet the demands of the Caribbean region, Dr. Ali had said.

He said: “We are ensuring that we build the viability of the sugar sector which require tremendous investment, but we are very confident that Guyana will be in a position in another two years to satisfy the full sugar requirements of this region.”

Narine, acknowledging the progress in the industry, said: “Finally, the stranglehold has been released, and though we have disagreements in certain respects, we are confident that the industry can overcome its difficulties and continue to make meaningful contributions to our people and country’s well-being.”