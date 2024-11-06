United approach necessary for enhanced safeguards against corruption

–Minister Teixeira tells private sector; emphasises need for effective investigations, timely prosecution of offenders

–points to aggressive efforts by gov’t to tighten framework

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, has underscored the urgent need for a united approach between the public and private sectors to enhance safeguards against corruption and address issues that hinder economic growth and affect social well-being.

The minister on Tuesday emphasised the importance of the collaborative approach, during a pivotal workshop to discuss strategies to combat corruption, with a central focus on the importance of transparency, accountability, and effective legal reforms

She said that although an anti-corruption framework exists in Guyana, there is still a lot of work and tightening to do in some areas.

Minister Teixeira highlighted key developments during her remarks, which included the ratification of the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (IACAC) and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the establishment of a national coordinating committee and the full implementation of the Integrity Commission Act.

These steps represent significant milestones in the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its anti-corruption framework.

At the heart of her presentation, Minister Teixeira said that corruption diverts crucial resources away from public services that are essential for national development.

“Corruption removes resources from people and the capacity for their development and well-being. For every dollar that is passed under the table to win a contract or make someone wealthy, it denies an ordinary person maybe access to a good road, school, or health centre,” she related.

The minister reiterated that this highlights the far-reaching impact of corrupt practices on the most vulnerable sectors of society.

The workshop also highlighted the challenges that exist in building a transparent and accountable system.

She stressed that the success of anti-corruption efforts hinges not only on robust investigations, but also on the timely prosecution of offenders.

“I think there are weaknesses and we have to work harder on that, but I think that in terms of investigations, those are the areas we need to focus on.

“Things take too long,” she said, adding: “If we don’t have a combination of effective investigations and a judiciary that can act swiftly on the evidence, then cases will either never reach court or get dismissed due to lack of supporting evidence.”

Minister Teixeira went on to say: “If someone is found guilty, let’s get the process quickly and efficiently, from investigation to conviction, so that people get the message.”

While the government’s role in enforcing laws and policies was recognised, the involvement of the private sector was also seen as crucial in the fight against corruption.

Private companies, particularly those in industries vulnerable to corrupt practices, were encouraged to adopt rigorous internal controls, promote ethical business practices, and collaborate with government agencies to create a transparent business environment.

Chairman of the Economics and Finance Committee of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Ramesh Dookhoo, acknowledged that while some government agencies have made efforts to enforce the laws, there have been instances where regulations have been breached.

“The penalties have to be harsh so that we wouldn’t even want to risk it. If you look at our legal framework for corruption, it will take massive collaboration among several agencies to bring a corrupt person or entity to justice. It’s too much. It’s almost impossible to do,” he said.