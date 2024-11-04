Reality of steady, widespread progress is undeniable

-opposition fighting losing battle in attempts to discredit government’s efforts to advance Guyana

NOTING that the government’s successes cannot be ignored, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo recently said that the opposition is failing in its efforts to discredit the good work that is being done.

The General Secretary made this disclosure at last week’s weekly press conference where he also pointed out that the opposition has made the issues occurring in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) its priority focus.

Dr Jagdeo noted that this may be the opposition’s only talking point now as they are fighting a losing battle in relation to every other sector.

“So, they are fighting a losing battle on jobs. They can’t say anything much about jobs, because more people are working now,” he told members of the media.

The PPP/C government has reiterated publicly its commitment to creating jobs and it has been doing so across many sectors.

Dr Jagdeo added that the same can be said about education, health care and many other areas as the reforms implemented by the government have shown results.

“They’re fighting a losing battle on almost every sector and the cost of living, when we showed what we were doing in all of the areas,” he added.

He noted that the opposition has come to oppose many of these reforms implemented despite the benefits they are bringing to the Guyanese population.

With this, he said that regarding five of the six drivers of cost of living, there has been no change as a result of the many great government interventions.

“They can’t beat that as a policy and the sums of money we’re spending to ensure that that has happened,” Dr Jagdeo said.

The General Secretary added that the opposition has failed to create confusion with its repeated claims of corruption.

The General Secretary affirmed that in looking at the projects that have been executed, the government has shown the success rates and have explained the challenges faced with others.

“We have shown that with all of the projects done, the success rates as well as the failure. We have explained what the challenges are that we face,” he disclosed.

In just four years, the PPP/C administration has made substantial investments in several sectors across the country, bringing significant benefits to the citizenry.

In the housing sector alone, the government has allocated over 38,000 house lots and enhanced the overall housing sector with billions of dollars of investments. Already, approximately $230 billion has been allocated to this sector as the government strives to ensure that every citizen can become a homeowner.

This achievement, the General Secretary had said, cannot be replicated by the opposition.

In the health sector, several hospitals are being constructed across the country even as primary health care is being expanded, along with the addition of telemedicine and other projects to bring improved health care services to the entire population.

In relation to infrastructure, billions of dollars have been invested in this sector with the building out of several new roads and bridges which are connecting communities and making commuting hassle-free and more enjoyable for thousands of persons.

Further, several nursery, primary and secondary schools are being constructed across Guyana as the government tackles its plan to provide universal access to education.