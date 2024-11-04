Caribbean Airlines commences non-stop flights between Guyana, Suriname

-Minister Walrond says this will widen Guyana’s tourism reach, increase travel options

CARIBBEAN Airlines on Sunday morning began non-stop flights between Eugene F. Correia International Airport in Guyana and Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname.

Speaking at the launch, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, said the flight represents a significant step forward for both Guyana and Suriname, enhancing connectivity and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

She added that the flight also helps expand Guyana’s role as a regional hub by opening more travel options for our residents and supporting the country’s growing tourism sector.

“It exemplifies our shared vision of expanding connectivity, opening economic and cultural doors, and further enhancing tourism and trade,” Minister Walrond noted.

The minister stressed that the expanded air connectivity aligns with the government’s strategy to attract more visitors and provide them with seamless access to Guyana’s tourism offerings.

“Each new airline increases our reach, and each new route strengthens our position as a rising destination for travellers seeking unique and diverse experiences, she told the audience, including passengers for the inaugural flight.

She said while the government continues to pursue additional airlines and new routes, it is simultaneously enhancing the nation’s travel infrastructure, expanding accommodation options, and developing more experiential travel products and tourism circuits to enrich visitor experiences.

“These strategic initiatives demonstrate to airlines that Guyana is a valuable and credible addition to their networks,” she reiterated.

Minister Walrond highlighted Guyana’s relations with Suriname, noting that bridging the two countries reinforces our shared heritage, supports cross-cultural experiences, and offers new possibilities for tourism and trade.

The Minister thanked Caribbean Airlines for its commitment to the Guyana market and urged the airline to maintain consistency with this service. She proposed joint marketing efforts with Caribbean Airlines.

The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Sundays, using the airline’s ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The launch took place at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. (Ministry of Tourism)