PNCR’s Mervyn Williams against overseas Guyanese benefiting from $100,000 cash grant

–attempts to undermine integrity of persons living abroad by assuming they are dodging tax compliance

EXECUTIVE Member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Mervyn Williams has cast aside Guyanese living abroad by suggesting that it would be unfair for them to benefit from the $100,000 cash grant announced by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government for persons age 18 years and older.

“It would be reasonable for persons living in Guyana to ask if it was proper for the government to give tax free money to persons who do not pay taxes in Guyana,” Williams said in a recent letter to the editor.

He has since faced severe critcisms from persons who believe this comment is not only unfair but also risks alienating a crucial segment of the Guyanese population that significantly contributes to the national economy through remittances and other forms of support.

Clarifying some misconceptions and misinformation surrounding the cash-grant initiative, Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo had said there is no residency requirement for the receipt of this financial support to citizens.

“That makes Guyanese living abroad [18 years and above] who have an ID card or a passport also eligible for the cash grant,” he said.

Jagdeo, however, explained that persons will have to collect this grant in Guyana after going through a thorough registration process.

He went on to say: “The grant will not be paid overseas. We have no intention of going to New York or Toronto to register people. They will have to be here, and they are eligible as Guyanese, providing they have the necessary documents so they could receive the cash grant.”

This ensures that there is no discrimination against people based on residency, Jagdeo further emphasised.

Although the PNCR has sought support from Guyanese in the diaspora and claims to be concerned about their inclusion in national development, Williams sought to undermine the integrity of persons living abroad by saying: “Guyanese abroad must ask themselves if their unintended exposure to the tax authorities in the USA and elsewhere is worth US$400.”

Assuming that persons are unaware of tax requirements, he went on to say: “All US citizens and permanent residents are required to disclose their worldwide income when preparing their income tax. That would include money received from the Government of Guyana.”

Referencing an app that is being created by the government to ensure transparency and accountability in the rollout of the cash-grant initiative, Williams further attempted to intimidate persons living abroad by saying: “Since the US and others are aware that there would be a central repository of the data, it can easily obtain the information of all US persons who got the money.

“Guyanese living abroad might have succeeded in keeping their income in Guyana separate from their foreign earned income. That might no longer be possible if accepting US$400 is worth the trouble.”

Prior to Williams’ comments, there have been other opposition members and affiliates who have expressed dissatisfaction with the move to support Guyanese overseas.

The PPP/C’s leadership has, however, characterised opposition criticisms as hypocritical and inconsistent.

Recently, Jagdeo rebuked remarks from opposition members who suggested that recipients might misuse the funds on luxuries. He questioned their credibility in lecturing citizens on financial responsibility, particularly given past controversies surrounding their own handling of public funds.