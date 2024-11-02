Gunraj calls out PNC/R for ‘selective amnesia’ after party’s attack on GECOM Chair

–says differences of opinion on GECOM candidates nothing new

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-appointed Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, has called out the opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) for its recent accusations against GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh.

The opposition went on a rampage criticising Singh’s decision to appoint a Civic and Voter Education Manager and a Logistics Manager.

“It is rather ironic that the PNC/R has launched an attack on the Chairman of GECOM in relation to her recent vote to appoint a new Civic and Voter Education Manager and a new Logistics Manager,” Gunraj said on Friday, referring to opposition claims that Singh has consistently sided with PPP-appointed commissioners on key hiring and operational decisions.

Gunraj pointed out that the PNC-R’s objections to the recent appointments mirror the longstanding stance of the opposition, particularly voiced by opposition commissioners Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman, and Charles Corbin.

He highlighted that diverging opinions over candidates for GECOM roles are nothing new.

“Differences of opinion on suitable candidates to fill vacancies at the Commission is not new.

“In fact, for as long as I can recall, there has hardly been a candidate that has had unanimous support in their appointment,” Gunraj said.

Criticising what he termed as “selective amnesia,” he drew attention to a previous high-profile appointment under a prior GECOM Chair that lacked electoral experience.

“The public would recall the appointment of Roxanne Myers under the chairmanship of the unlawfully appointed James Patterson. In that instance, a person with no election experience was appointed in favour of a person who previously served in the very position,” he recounted.

In 2017, Under the PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) President David Granger appointed 84-year-old Patterson unilaterally and bypassed the constitutionally mandated consultative process, which requires collaboration between the President and the Leader of the Opposition.

The unilateral appointment disregarded the constitutional provisions meant to ensure fairness and impartiality in the commission’s leadership which led to the PPP/C challenging the appointment.

The case eventually reached the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) which ruled that Patterson’s appointment by Granger was unconstitutional. He then resigned.

In contrast to this prior instance, Gunraj asserted that both newly appointed candidates for the Civic and Voter Education and Logistics management roles “exhibited the requisite qualification and experience” and had a long-standing history with GECOM.

“They have dutifully served in various capacities with the Commission for several years and over several elections, without issue,” he said, alluding to their experience and suitability for the roles.

Gunraj further addressed allegations of unsavoury employment practices linked to the continued employment of former GECOM CEO Gocool Boodhoo, who had been involved in a 2011 incident.

He argued that Alexander and Corbin, who were commissioners at that time, bear responsibility for any alleged oversight failures.

“Alexander and Corbin are the only two current members of the Commission who were Commissioners then.

“They ought to be ashamed to mention that much less cite it as an example of unsavoury employment practices at GECOM. They now seek to lay their non-action at the feet of others,” he said.