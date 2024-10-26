Single mother secures President’s Award for being top CPCE student

–follows son who secured top spot in 2022; encourages peers to go after their dreams

IN a heartwarming celebration of educational achievement, Miss Fiona Sharma was awarded the prestigious President’s Award for Excellence from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) as the Best Overall Graduating Student in the Associate Degree in General Education Programme.

This accolade not only highlights her academic prowess, but also underscores her inspiring journey as an educator and a single mother.

Hailing from the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region, Fiona currently resides in Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara, where she teaches at the McGillivray Primary School.

In her speech to her colleagues, she expressed profound gratitude, stating, “I am very honoured first of all and I must say thank you to the lord Jesus Christ because without him, I cannot [sic] do it.”

Her faith and determination shine through as she reflects on her path to success. Fiona comes from a family deeply rooted in education; her son, David Abraham Sears, was recognised as the Best Overall Graduating Student in 2022.

“All of my family are basically teachers and they have been topping. We just go, do our best and we deliver,” she shared, highlighting a legacy of excellence that motivates her.

During her speech to the graduating class of 2024, Fiona emphasised the transformative power of education.

“Education is more than just the transmission of knowledge; it is a powerful tool for transformation,” she told her peers.

She urged them to inspire their students to dream beyond their current circumstances and to equip them with essential skills for their futures.

Her commitment to fostering a nurturing classroom environment was evident as she spoke about the unique influence educators hold.

“We have the opportunity to create safe spaces where students feel valued, heard, and respected,” she noted.

Her vision extends beyond mere knowledge transfer; she aims to cultivate character, resilience, and a sense of purpose among her students.

As Sharma reflected on her journey at CPCE, she acknowledged the lessons learned in resilience and perseverance.

She extended heartfelt thanks to her friends, family, supporters, and the Ministry of Education for their unwavering belief in her potential.

“I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Government of Guyana for their support and investment in our education,” she said.

Looking ahead, Sharma is determined to elevate educational standards within her community.

“I will continue to share my knowledge and impart it to the children that [sic] need guidance,” she pledged, noting that her aspirations are not just personal, they encompass a broader vision for educational impact.

Sharma’s journey has not been without challenges. As a single parent, she faced sacrifices along the way.

“It wasn’t easy for me as I had to give up things that I love,” she admitted. Yet, through hard work and dedication—studying early in the mornings and late at night—she encourages other young people to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

“If you have a dream go after it,” she urged passionately.

On this momentous occasion, 1,502 teachers graduated from the CPCE at a ceremony held at the National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara. Among them stands Sharma—a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations of educators.

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the profound impact one individual can have on their community through education. (Modified information from the Education Ministry)