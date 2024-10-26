Public input to help shape modern, educational, sustainable space

Transformation of Zoological Park, Botanical Gardens…

–VP Jagdeo says

IN an initiative aimed at fostering environmental awareness and community involvement, Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo engaged children, university students, and adults on Friday to seek their input on the redevelopment of the Guyana Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens.

The consultation forum, held at the Guyana Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens, provided the children with a platform to share their ideas and perspectives on a matter of national importance.

By involving children in this transformative project, Dr. Jagdeo said that the government hopes to create a more engaging and educational space that reflects the rich natural heritage of Guyana, while also serving as a safe haven for families and visitors alike.

The Vice-President was accompanied by a team of government ministers, including Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy; and Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat. Also in attendance were City Councillors from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Earlier this month, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during his address to the 12th Parliament, revealed plans for a significant transformation of the Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens.

The project aims to develop a modern, educational and recreational facility, while expanding ‘green’ spaces, an initiative that aligns with the government’s vision of sustainability.

During the well-attended public consultation, the Vice-President outlined that the re-development of the Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens forms part of the government’s larger strategy aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, while safeguarding Guyana’s rich biodiversity.

Dr. Jagdeo said that not only will it serve as an educational hub that highlights Guyana’s diverse flora and fauna, but it will also be a safe, tranquil space where families can gather and explore nature.

He said that the project aims to raise awareness among children and coastal communities about climate change, sustainability, and the country’s unique wildlife.

The Vice-President emphasised the importance of providing opportunities for the groups at reference, who may not have first-hand experience with Guyana’s diverse flora and fauna, to encounter species like the giant anteater, which they might otherwise never see, as they rarely visit the forest.

SAFE SPACE

“That is why a lot of facilities in here [the Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens] would be focused on teaching and familiarisation, and also a safe space for our children and families to come in and enjoy what we have as a country… Of course, tourists too; it can also be a source of attraction to the country,” Jagdeo said to an engaged audience.

He stressed the importance of exposing children to the challenges of the future so as to ensure they can maintain a safe and sustainable country a century from now. He said he believes that current efforts are increasingly focused on benefitting the younger generation.

Jagdeo pointed out that this transformation project is not a stand-alone effort, but is integrated into the government’s broader beautification programme for the capital city of Georgetown and the entire country.

Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) Board Robert Persaud stated that efforts to enhance Georgetown’s botanical gardens and parks were halted from 2015 to 2020 under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government.

But, upon the return to office of the PPP/C in 2020, he said, works have been made to enhance urban parks, costly and resource-intensive though they are for the PAC.

He noted that the VP Jagdeo’s initiative is both timely and essential, highlighting its focus on public involvement and a consultative process, which aligns with the government’s approach to governance.

Adviser to the Board and PAC, Damian Fernandes explained that there are plans to expand the zoo into a Wildlife Conservation Education Centre, focusing on Guyanese biodiversity.

According to him, the plan includes creating new enclosures themed around ecosystems, such as coastal wetlands, interior forests, and savannahs, to house animals like harpy eagles, jaguars, the black caiman and giant otters.

Fernandes explained that this is to ensure that the animals thrive in environments that mimic their natural habitats. He said the zoo will feature educational stations, suspension walkways, and immersive experiences, emphasising conservation and reintroduction of species.

The design, he noted, is intended to minimise disturbance, with a focus on indigenous aesthetics and interactive exhibits, including a hop-on-hop-off electrical transport system to navigate the ecosystem replicas.

He said that the botanical gardens will undergo a significant redesign to highlight Guyana’s diverse plant species. Rare and endangered plants will be preserved, and the gardens will feature specialised areas for medicinal plants, native fruit trees, and ornamental flora. Pathways will be refurbished to accommodate guided tours.

Meanwhile, during the engagement, Dr. Jagdeo proposed several ideas to enhance the Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens, including the addition of a petting zoo, the revival of the aquarium, hiring tour guides, and introducing non-native animals like giraffes to enrich the visitor experience.

All these initiatives are designed to create a facility that meets international standards. Additionally, he mentioned that the possibility of a privately-run safari-style zoo in another location is also under consideration.