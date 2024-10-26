Commonwealth nations should pursue ‘estates of harmony, innovation’

–as hub for training, education, employment, President Ali says

–recognises King Charles III dedication to service

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has encouraged Commonwealth nations to use the Dumfries House in Scotland as a blueprint for the establishment of “estates of harmony and innovation” as hubs for training, education and employment.

Guyana’s Head of State proposed this idea as he raised a toast at a dinner hosted by King Charles III for leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024, in Samoa.

On behalf of Commonwealth leaders, President Ali honoured King Charles III for his tireless dedication to humanity, and profound legacy of leadership.

During his address, the President recalled his recent visit to Dumfries House in Scotland which is a historical estate that has been transformed into a thriving community hub under the leadership of King Charles III.

The Head of State described the estate as an inspiration, noting that it serves as a place for training and employing young people, educating children in STEM, preserving traditional skills and building sustainable housing.

Reflecting on what he witnessed, Dr Ali said, “Young people who might otherwise struggle to find work were being trained and employed, restoring dignity and empowering them to contribute to their communities. Traditional building skills were being preserved, merging the best of the past with the promises of today.”

Against this backdrop, he indicated that the values embodied at Dumfries House should serve as a blueprint for Commonwealth nations aiming to develop their communities through similar “estates of harmony and innovation,” and added that all member states could benefit from initiatives such as Dumfries House.

“I think this should be an aspiration of all of us to work with His Majesty, King Charles, on establishing such an estate of harmony and innovation in each of the Commonwealth, member [states],” he said.

The Head of State added that the Commonwealth leaders value the devotion of the King to reaching people everywhere, as he noted that the local impact he saw at Dumfries House is also amplified at the global level.

This dedication, Dr Ali indicated, stretches across many spheres with advocacy work in climate action, focusing on biodiversity, creating better urban environments and helping youth.

“Guyana, like so many of our Commonwealth brothers and sisters is honoured to work with His Majesty. We have benefitted from his leadership on forest and now proudly collaborate with the King’s foundation on sustainable urban development,” the President said.

To this end, he urged other Commonwealth heads to reach out to the King’s foundation and noted that they can aid in unlocking possibilities through collaboration.