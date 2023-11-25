All Guyanese, foreign partners must condemn Venezuela’s actions

Queensway Security Service Inc. says

The following is the full text of a statement from Queensway Security Service Inc. on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy:

“WE have noted with great concern the communiques issued by the Government of Venezuela and more specifically, the planned referendum which seeks to legitimise the illegal process of appropriation and annexation of part of the sovereign territory of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The posture adopted by the Government of Venezuela has consequences that pose a severe threat to the peace and stability of our way of life, and must be soundly condemned by all Guyanese and our international partners.

Further, we call upon the peace-loving people of Venezuela to reject the blatant attempts by the Government of Venezuela to incite hostility and ill will against a peaceful neighbour.

The world knows that in 2018, after over two decades of extensive, exhaustive efforts utilising the ‘good offices’ process, the current Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, wrote to the Governments of both Venezuela and Guyana on 30 January 2018 as follows:

“I have fulfilled the responsibility that has fallen on me within the framework set by my predecessor and, significant progress not having been made toward arriving at a full agreement for the solution of the controversy, I have chosen the International Court of Justice as the means that is now to be used for its solution.”

Shortly thereafter, Guyana brought proceedings before the Court on March 29, 2018, that the Court on two occasions has affirmed its jurisdiction. Venezuela and Guyana must participate, represent, and thereafter respect the judgment of the Court.

No choice by way of referendum is available to the People or Government of Venezuela to legitimise a process of appropriation and annexation of part of the sovereign territory of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The ruling of the International Court of Justice is the only legitimate way forward for both countries and their people.

Queensway Security Service Inc. stands firmly and resolutely with the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in every effort to maintain the security and integrity of all 83,000 square miles of our beloved Republic.

God Bless Guyana!”