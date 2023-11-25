US$4.9M UG College of Medical Sciences building to enhance health sector

Ministers Manickchand, Anthony say, as sod is turned for construction of the facility

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, along with the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, turned the sod for the construction of a new building for the University of Guyana’s College of Medical Sciences, on Friday.

The project, which is being funded by the World Bank, costs US$4.9 million and is being constructed by Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Co. Ltd. The building is expected to be completed in 15 months.

The modern facility will be equipped with a lecture theatre which will accommodate 200 students and several laboratories such as a skills laboratory, an anatomy laboratory, biochemistry laboratory, histopathology laboratory, hematology laboratory and research laboratory.

Minister Manickchand, in her remarks during the sod-turning ceremony, said that it is part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the education sector.

She said that not only will medical students be accommodated more comfortably, but with the expansion of the college, more eligible students who are interested in pursuing a medical degree will be able to join the programme.

She said that this will provide an opportunity to enhance services within hinterland communities, as it will allow more doctors to be trained each year.

Similarly, Dr Anthony said that the project is a significant initiative, as the Ministry of Health works towards transforming Guyana’s health sector.

He added that, with the admission of more students into the College of Medical Sciences, there will be more medically trained persons entering the healthcare system.

The University of Guyana’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin, said that the project underwent a lengthy design process. She further expressed gratitude for the commencement of the project.