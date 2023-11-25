News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US$4.9M UG College of Medical Sciences building to enhance health sector
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, along with the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, joined officials of the University of Guyana to turn the sod for the construction of a new building for university’s College of Medical Sciences
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, along with the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, joined officials of the University of Guyana to turn the sod for the construction of a new building for university’s College of Medical Sciences

Ministers Manickchand, Anthony say, as sod is turned for construction of the facility

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, along with the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, turned the sod for the construction of a new building for the University of Guyana’s College of Medical Sciences, on Friday.

The project, which is being funded by the World Bank, costs US$4.9 million and is being constructed by Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Co. Ltd. The building is expected to be completed in 15 months.

The modern facility will be equipped with a lecture theatre which will accommodate 200 students and several laboratories such as a skills laboratory, an anatomy laboratory, biochemistry laboratory, histopathology laboratory, hematology laboratory and research laboratory.
Minister Manickchand, in her remarks during the sod-turning ceremony, said that it is part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the education sector.
She said that not only will medical students be accommodated more comfortably, but with the expansion of the college, more eligible students who are interested in pursuing a medical degree will be able to join the programme.

She said that this will provide an opportunity to enhance services within hinterland communities, as it will allow more doctors to be trained each year.
Similarly, Dr Anthony said that the project is a significant initiative, as the Ministry of Health works towards transforming Guyana’s health sector.
He added that, with the admission of more students into the College of Medical Sciences, there will be more medically trained persons entering the healthcare system.
The University of Guyana’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin, said that the project underwent a lengthy design process. She further expressed gratitude for the commencement of the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.