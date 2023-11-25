ERC condemns violence against women

THE Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), calls on Guyanese of all ethnic groups, especially intimate partners and non-partners of women to take careful note of the UN observance of “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” on Saturday, November 25.

Women are recognised as the main nurturers of our young as well as principal contributors in the other spheres of our multi-ethnic society.

Women are also critical participants in the growth of our nation and one of the ten important constituencies represented on the ERC. The pervasive occurrence of violence against women and girls in the home and elsewhere requires urgent remedial interventions such as educational initiatives to alter or jettison cultural beliefs that condone such types of violence.

The ERC believes that there should be increased public awareness measures targeting all parties affected as an important first tier of initiatives.

Such initiatives geared towards prevention, will over an extended period, complement and improve existing legislation in reducing instances of physical abuse, maiming, or even fatalities.

With a constitutional mandate to promote peace, respect, and tolerance, the Commission is adding its voice to safeguard the protection of women.

The ERC is aware that, this category of violence is endemic in some communities and, preventative, well-intentioned first steps are critical in its elimination. Over time, a more enlightened populace and country would benefit from a drastic reduction of this cultural scourge.

The Commission supports the UN’s #NoExcuse 2023 slogan and challenges citizens on the ERC social media pages to demonstrate their agreement and offer suggestions or advice for ending violence against women and girls throughout the country.

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women was issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993.

It defined violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or private life.”