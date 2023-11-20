Guyana positions itself at forefront of climate discussions

–President Ali unveils country’s strategic vision ahead of COP28

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has unveiled Guyana’s strategic vision for the upcoming COP28, which will showcase the nation’s commitment to playing a pioneering role in global climate leadership.

During a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday, the President highlighted key initiatives and goals, outlining a comprehensive plan that positions Guyana at the forefront of climate discussions.

He shared plans for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference/Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC also known as COP 28, which will be held from November 30 to December 12 at the Expo City, Dubai.

President Ali acknowledged Guyana’s achievements in climate change initiatives, particularly through the implementation of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

In December 2022, Guyana achieved a ground-breaking milestone as the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) issued the world’s first TREES credits to the country, recognising its success in preventing forest loss and degradation through jurisdictional REDD+.

A historic agreement with the Hess Corporation promises a minimum of US$750 million for Guyana over the next decade, with carbon credits playing a crucial role in the initiative.

Over 200 Indigenous communities in Guyana are already reaping the benefits from the sale of these carbon credits.

President Ali expressed confidence in Guyana’s leadership, stating: “Our position on climate change and the successes we have had as a result of pursuing the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.”



Highlighting the significance of Guyana’s role, he added: “Our leadership will be on show at COP28, as Guyana will be given a pavilion, a Guyana pavilion, in which many of the leaders across the world and from important international and regional organisations will be taking part.”

This dedicated pavilion is set to serve as a platform for showcasing Guyana’s commitment to addressing climate change, fostering environmental sustainability, and presenting the LCDS as a model for comprehensive development.

President Ali highlighted that Guyana’s active participation in COP28 goes beyond mere representation.

“At those meetings, the LCDS will be placed as a tool for development, as a development model and a strategy,” he said.

This strategic positioning, Dr. Ali said, aims to influence global discussions and promote the adoption of sustainable development models that prioritise environmental conservations.

The President said that this vision extends beyond COP28, with Guyana co-chairing the group of forested countries in the Commonwealth.

He said that this leadership role reflects Guyana’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices in the face of climate challenges.

The Head of State also underscored the collaborative efforts, stating: “In coming up with a joint strategy, and in presenting its joint strategy to COP28…our leadership will be demonstrated in a very tangible way.”

PRIORITISING A BALANCED APPROACH

President Ali also addressed the need for a balanced approach to development, considering the potential risks of overheating and inflationary pressures associated with rapid expansion.

“To avoid issues of overheating and to avoid having inflationary pressures with the type of expansion that is taking place, we ourselves are slowing the pace of some of what we’re doing,” he said.

This measured approach, Dr Ali related, will ensure that Guyana’s growth is sustainable, aligning economic progress with environmental preservation.

In preparation for COP28, President Ali expressed confidence in Guyana’s ability to capture the attention of global stakeholders.

He highlighted Guyana’s active role in discussions at the United Nations, where the nation has consistently been at the centre of leadership in environmental, energy, and food-related dialogues.

“Our intention is to place Guyana on the leadership table, even in the lead position in these three issues in a world of 2030 and beyond,” President Ali declared.

This forward-looking vision is set to position Guyana as a leader in shaping global strategies for climate resilience, food security, and environmental sustainability.