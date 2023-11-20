Small businesses record positive results at GuyExpo 2023

–say event offers opportunities, education and a space for new entrepreneurs

THIS year’s annual GuyExpo has made a triumphant return after a seven-year hiatus, under the theme, “Transforming Guyana Through Investment, Innovation, and Resilience.”

The Expo, inaugurated in 1995, aims to showcase locally produced goods and services from Guyana to the global community.

Aside from boosting tourism, GuyExpo provides a platform for small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.

In addition to grants, aid, and education, GuyExpo provides smaller businesses with the opportunity to be marketed and showcased alongside larger competitors, fostering an environment for learning and growth among them.

The owner of N&S Andrews Pottery, Nandkishore Andrews came all the way from the village of Wakenaam in Region Two Essequibo; he and his wife have made a special effort to attend the expo.

The couple, who are in the unique field of pottery, say that the expo has given their business the opportunity to exhibit their handmade clay products to a wider audience.

Despite the positive impact, Nandkishore mentions a concern about the turnout of people, attributing it to the expo’s absence in recent years.

“I have been here for the past three days and in the past and I have been here at GuyExpo. The feedback from the public has been reasonable.

“GuyExpo has been missing for the past seven years and I think that people need to get used to it again,” he said.

Cummings’ Leather Establishment is a leather-making business that has been in operation since 1982.

The business, which makes everything from leather bags to belts to shoes, has been a part of GuyExpo in previous years.

Owner Roy Cummings said that the expo plays an important role in raising awareness for businesses that people may not be familiar with.

“People like the products and they say that they did not know people still do this. I think the expo is very good for small businesses. A lot of people come out here and they are not aware of certain things,” Cummings said.

He went on further to say that with the presence of certain governmental agencies, like the Small Business Bureau, and the different ministries, small business owners are getting firsthand, important information and insight.

“A lot of governmental agencies are here also, and we get a lot of information from them. We learn a lot from them,” he said.

Adelia’s Agro-Processing, a business in existence for over three years, credits the expo for exposing the public to small businesses and entrepreneurs to different opportunities.

Proprietor Adelia, a previous grant beneficiary from the Small Business Bureau, believes that with continued support, Guyana’s small business sector can develop globally.

“I received a grant from them at one time, to help in my poultry processing. The grant helped me, but as the cost of living rises higher, I had a fall back in the chicken prices,” she said during an interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

She went on further to share that the expo connects the public to the small business giving them the much needed exposure to market their products.

“GuyExpo is playing an important part in assisting small businesses to be exposed to the real world and to the small business world. As an entrepreneur, you can launch out, you can also see and get involved in other products,” she said.

Mursia’s Preservable Products is a sustainable local business that specialises in preserved peppers and seasonings.

Proprietor Mursia acknowledges the challenges in securing capital but emphasises the expo’s role in providing essential knowledge for small businesses, from packaging to obtaining licences.

“It has been pretty hard, especially with capital. But as soon as I sell a product, I try to put the money back into the business,” she said.

Mursia went on further to express that like her, there are small businesses that need support and help in getting their products noticed Mursia shared.

“I do think I need support in order to get my products in the supermarkets. Right now, I only have two products in supermarkets,” she pointed out.

Again, reiterating the importance of the knowledge gained at GuyExpo, Mursia stated, “I think expos like this are very good for small businesses. Now that I am here there are a lot of things I have never heard about before.”

She added, “Things like packaging and getting the help and how to go about certain things in business. I have learned about getting different licences, so it is all really helpful, and I am happy to be here.”