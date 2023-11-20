Berbice woman found nude with multiple stab wounds

THE nude body of a West Coast Berbice (WCB) woman, identified as 48-year-old Daniele Charles called ‘Miss’, of Number 30 Village, was discovered nude in the backlands of the Experiment New Housing Scheme, WCB with 10 stab wounds on her body.

The discovery was made shortly after midday on Sunday, November 19, 2023, by GuySuCo workers who were traversing the area in a motor lorry, along the nearby Estate Road.

Charles was reportedly at a bar in Bath Settlement on Saturday night, partying with her relatives and two friends (male and female); the relatives subsequently left the bar, while Charles remained with her friends.

On Sunday, police were summoned to the area by unknown persons, where the body was found at 12:10 hrs.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that a multi-coloured blouse with suspected bloodstains, a pair of 3/4 pants, a brassiere, and underwear, which appeared cut open were found next to the body.

It is also believed that she was also sexually assaulted. The crime scene was processed by Region Five Police Detectives, and all items around the body were retrieved, and sealed in evidence bags.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that a thorough examination of the body by the police revealed that there were six stab wounds to the abdomen, one to the left side breast, two to the throat, and one to the centre of the chest.

The son of the deceased, Yeukini Charles, told investigators that his mother called him via cellular phone at about 03:23 hrs on Sunday, and asked if he was okay, and he replied in the affirmative.

He said that when he received the call, there was silence in the background, and when he questioned if she was alright, the call was disconnected.

Subsequently, as he dialled her number, all calls went to voicemail.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the Experiment New Housing Scheme, residents said that they were unaware that the woman’s body was among the bushes in the backlands, until an alarm was raised by the sugar workers.

“We usually take a rest after lunch, and we had no idea of what took place, we only learnt of a dead body in the area after the estate workers began calling us out. We were eager to find out if the deceased belonged to the community,” a resident told his newspaper.

Meanwhile, when this publication visited the Region 5 Police Headquarters at Fort Wellington, several persons who were said to be relatives, and friends were gathered there, but refused to offer information to the media.

Charles was a labourer attached to the Drainage and Irrigation Department at a Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

The body is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy, as the police continue their search for two persons of interest as their investigation continues.