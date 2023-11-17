News Archives
PM Phillips engages Head of South Korean Exim Bank
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips engages Vice-President of the Republic of Korea’s Exim Bank, Dr Jong-Kyu Park, on Thursday (Office of the Prime Minister photo)
PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who is performing the functions of President, met with the Vice-President of the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of Korea, Dr Jong-Kyu Park, today, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street.

During the visit, Prime Minister Phillips and Dr Park, who is also the head of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), the coordination group for the bank, discussed prospects for cooperation with the financial institution.

Dr Park was accompanied by the senior loan officer at EDCF, Mr Dong Hyuk Lee.
The EDCF was established on June 1, 1987, by the Government of Korea to promote economic cooperation between Korea and developing countries.

