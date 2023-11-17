‘We’re proud of our track record of bringing people together’

says Jagdeo as he rubbishes claims of discrimination

HIGHLIGHTING the cloud of suspicion surrounding the group of American politicians who are currently in Guyana on a “fact-finding” mission and rubbishing the claims of discrimination, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has emphasised that his government has always worked to foster harmony and unity among its citizens.

“Any foreign body that comes to Guyana must not undermine the democratic nature of this society and the institutions of the society,” Dr. Jagdeo stated, as he explained that one must work to exhaust all of the local bodies before turning to the international side.

During a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, he said that his government is always open to having discussions but will not engage in ones where there is a clear bias.

“…We’ve had a really good relationship with the US government. [It] has grown over the past several years. It’s a frank relationship and we don’t shy away from contentious issues,” Dr. Jagdeo said, while adding that his party has actively promoted inclusivity.

According to him, the press release from the group of politicians led by Dee Dawkins-Haigler, was one-sided. Pointing out loopholes in the statements, Dr. Jagdeo asked whether research was conducted in order to learn about the legal consequences of discrimination.

He then underscored the sole objectives and powers of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

The ERC is a constitutional body established by Guyana’s Constitution (Amendment) (No.2) Act No.11 of 2000, which amended Article 212 D to provide for the establishment of the body.

The commission’s functions include promoting harmony and good relations between persons of different ethnic groups; discouraging and prohibiting persons, institutions, political parties, and associations from indulging in, advocating for, or promoting discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity; investigating any issues affecting ethnic relations, and promoting the elimination of all forms of ethnic discrimination.

Dr. Jagdeo then highlighted the fact that Guyana has separation of powers and thus, allegations of racism can also be tried at the judicial level.

The Government of Guyana said in a press release that it has made note of the delegation and the intended visit. It added that the ‘fact-finding’ mission appears to have resulted from a conference organised by Rickford Burke, a Guyanese residing in Brooklyn, New York.

During the month of September, 2023, Burke organised a so-called “Conference on Guyana” in Washington, DC, to which the Government of Guyana was not invited, but which was attended by members of the opposition.

The one-sided engagement presented the platform for opposition members to spew concocted and fabricated narratives about the Government of Guyana, including their usual diatribes about racial discrimination and extra-judicial killings, without utilising any fact-checking mechanism and without the government being afforded a hearing or an opportunity to respond.

UNITY

Meanwhile, the PPP General Secretary firmly maintained that his party has always promoted the uniting of Guyanese and this can be linked to their track record.

“No other political party has the level of ethnic diversity as the PPP. We don’t need to dream this up… It’s a fact that’s known to everyone and it is easily verifiable,” Dr. Jagdeo stated.

Speaking more on the depths of his party when it comes to promoting unity, he shifted his focus to the major inroads made in the opposition’s strongholds at this year’s Local Government Elections (LGEs) along with the large number of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) supporters who have crossed over to the PPP.

At this year’s LGEs, the PPP/C secured five of the 15 constituencies, with 12,553 votes, which is almost double the number of votes in 2018 in Georgetown.

With significant increases for example in Constituency One, where the PPP saw an almost 500 increase as compared to 2018, and even though they lost in Constituency Five, there was a 528 growth for the PPP from 2018.

Dr. Jagdeo continued to rubbish the claims of discrimination and said that the PPP’s track record lies in all of the communities across the length and breadth of Guyana.

“We have always argued that our track record is there in every single area to be seen by the public and we’re prepared to debate on our own track record, in terms of bringing people together and ensuring that all Guyanese share the progress that our country is making,” he firmly remarked.

The PPP General Secretary did not mince his words as he reiterated that the claims of discrimination from APNU are baseless and are a political tactic they deploy to divide the Guyanese populace.

He related: “They do not have a campaign outside of racism. They can’t campaign on their track record, which has been a dismal one for the 30-odd years they’ve been in government.”

As a result of citizens seeing the opposition for who they truly aware and how their livelihoods were demolished under their previous five-year run in office, APNU’s attempts to push their own personal agenda is always met with rejection.

Dr. Jagdeo stated that because of this, APNU tries to convince the international realm that there is truth to these claims.

“Afro-Guyanese have made the most progress under the PPP government and we can prove this factually, as [with] every other ethnic group,” he stated.