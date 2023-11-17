Guyana’s vibrant culture, promising economy on show at GuyExpo 2023 – PM Phillips

250 exhibitors on board for all-inclusive mega activity

networking opportunities, increase in clientele expected

GUYEXPO, Guyana’s largest trade fair and exhibition extravaganza, officially kicked off on Thursday evening after a seven-year hiatus and according to Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, it represents the country’s vibrant culture and promising economy.

The event, which concludes on Sunday, is being held under the theme, “Transforming Guyana Through Investment, Innovation, and Resilience” at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. Some 250 exhibitors will be in attendance.

In his address to officially declare the expo open, the PM who is currently performing the duties of President, said that the return of GuyExpo is a terrific sign of fresh potential and corporate growth.

“I do not pretend, however, to underestimate the effort that is required to host such an event. Organising an event of the scale and significance of GuyExpo demands meticulous planning, perseverance, and a great deal of inspiration. Therefore, I thank the various persons, agencies, and organisations, including the exhibitors, who have collaborated to bring this exposition to life.”

“Traditionally, GuyExpo has enabled businesses to create networks and increase their clientele. This has been the consistent feedback we have received. It is one of the reasons why there has been so much demand for booths at this exposition. The exposure gained from participating in this exposition has proven to be a game-changer, opening new vistas of opportunities for exhibitors by bringing together a diverse array of businesses and creating a dynamic event. GuyExpo 2023 allows businesses to showcase their products and services and network with other businesses and clients,” he said.

The Acting President went on to state that this year’s theme is one that “resonates with the path of development I just outlined—the path of prosperity that we envision for our great nation. Therefore, let us take pride in our journey as a nation. There is no reverse gear; we are moving forward. Embracing this forward momentum, we are determined to provide greater opportunities for businesses and citizens to seize the emerging opportunities of an expanding and diversifying economy. Let the spirit of ‘One Guyana’ guide us towards a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for all.”

He used the opportunity to remind Guyanese of the work that is being done to position the country as a global leader in a number of areas.

“President Ali has pledged that Guyana is positioning itself as a global leader on climate, energy, and food security. President Ali’s visionary leadership is propelling Guyana into a position of global prominence on climate security. The government has developed a visionary Low Carbon Development Strategy, which allows us, inter alia, to provide environmental services to the rest of the world from its standing forests. We have already inked an agreement to provide US$750 million from the sale of carbon credits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said that the government is delighted to return the prestigious event to the national calendar at its “original location” in Sophia.

“Over the next four days we will be showcasing approximately 250 exhibitors, representing diverse sectors such as agro-processing, light manufacturing, foreign services, and government services, among others. Our exhibitors range from the largest companies to the smallest microenterprises. GuyExpo is an all-inclusive exhibition that impacts a wide range of diverse stakeholders, from the largest to the smallest,” the minister said.

On Thursday evening, people from all walks of life came out with their families and enjoyed the variety of foods that are available at the food court, as well as the various entertainment spots and the kids’ zone.

A few of the attendees who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle said that they plan to return today for the chutney show, Saturday night for the local performances and on Sunday for steel pan entertainment.

Entrance fee is $500 for adults and $300 for children.