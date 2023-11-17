Venezuelan Vice-President’s comments ‘misleading’

Dr. Jagdeo says; emphasises government’s no-nonsense approach to xenophobia

LABELLING the comments made by Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez as “misleading,” General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, stood firmly on the position that his government has always spoken out against xenophobia and protects the human rights of everyone.

“You’ve seen me at this press conference and elsewhere speak out against xenophobia. This is total misrepresentation by [the] Vice-President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, before the ICJ. She is trying to score political points there,” he stated at a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House.

“Venezuela should not be misrepresenting this issue, particularly before the court. It is a lie,” Jagdeo said while adding: “For her to go and tell the court this… is patently false.”

Just earlier this month the PPP General Secretary said: “We are not going to be part of any movement to promote xenophobia in our country.

“We have always insisted that people treat our people with dignity and respect,” Dr. Jagdeo had related before adding: “You have to treat people with dignity, as refugees too are entitled to protection of the state.”

Deeming the cruel treatment as “totally reprehensible,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked that he saw a video that made his stomach “turn.”

Rodriguez accused Guyana of promoting xenophobia during her address at the World Court earlier this week.

She claimed that Guyana was directing actions against the Venezuelan population living on its territory, violating international obligations in terms of human rights, and fostering unacceptable xenophobia.

Rodriguez argued that Guyana’s actions were fuelled by its support for multinational oil companies and specifically highlighting the involvement of ExxonMobil.

However, no evidence was provided to prove these claims.

Contrary to Venezuela’s claims, Guyana’s government has consistently maintained a stance against xenophobia. Officials have emphasised the importance of treating migrants, including those fleeing Venezuela due to the ongoing tensions in their homeland, with empathy and dignity.

The government’s condemnation of inhumane treatment underscores its commitment to fostering an environment that upholds human rights.

Guyana’s efforts to protect and provide for migrants have been rooted in humanitarian principles which emphasise the need to address the health and socio-economic concerns of vulnerable groups, such as the Warrau indigenous community.

Guyana’s government has also demonstrated a proactive approach to assisting migrants from Venezuela, numbering approximately 40,000.

Recent developments have heightened the geopolitical situation, as Venezuela, through its National Electoral Council, has unveiled plans for a “Consultative Referendum” on December 3, 2023.

Guyana contends that this move is a thinly veiled attempt by Venezuela to gather support for abandoning the substantive ICJ border controversy case filed by Guyana, and unilaterally taking control of the Essequibo region.