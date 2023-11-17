Peters Hall man who forced Venezuelans to strip released on $460,000 bail

A 37-year-old joiner was, on Thursday, released on a total of $460,000 bail for a series of charges related to a viral video on social media of two Venezuelan nationals being coerced to say they were thieves, and then instructed to strip naked and walk down the road.

Ahmad Ally of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce slapped with two counts of using a computer system to publish the nude images of Luigi Hernandez and Keilysmar Astudillo.

He was also charged for assaulting the two nationals, causing them actual bodily harm.

Ally pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on $200,000 bail each for the cybercrime offences, $40,000 bail for assault causing actual bodily harm and $20,000 for assault. The matter was adjourned until January 17, 2023.

Ally is accused of threatening the two Venezuelan nationals with a cutlass, ordering them to take off their clothing and walk naked on the street in Peters Hall, whilst saying that they are thieves.

The victims complied and Ally is accused of video recording them and uploading the video via social media which has now gone viral.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had condemned the inhumane treatment of Venezuelan refugees who are coming to Guyana for betterment.

“We are not going to be part of any movement to promote xenophobia in our country,” he said during a recent press conference.

Deeming the cruel treatment as “totally reprehensible,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked that he saw a video that “made his stomach turn.”