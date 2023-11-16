AS of 2022, over 400 million people were living with diabetes worldwide, with estimates projecting this number to increase to 642 million by 2040.

According to data from the International Diabetes Federation in 2021, the adult diabetes incidence rate in Guyana is 11.1 per cent, and approximately 54,000 adults suffer from different types of diabetes。

The burden of diabetes on healthcare systems and individual lives is substantial, making it one of the most pressing global health challenges. In Guyana, the prevalence of diabetes was on the rise, especially type 2 diabetes.

World Diabetes Day, celebrated on November 14th every year, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and the urgent need for improved management and treatment. “Know your risk, know your response “ is the theme for World Diabetes Day 2023.

Know your risk:

➤Family history: If your parents or siblings have diabetes, your risk is increased.

➤Weight: Being overweight or obese increases your risk of type 2 diabetes.

➤Age: The risk of developing type 2 diabetes increases with age, especially after the age of 45.

➤Ethnicity: Certain ethnic groups are more likely to develop diabetes, including black Africans, African Caribbeans and South Asians.

➤Lack of exercise: Insufficient physical activity may lead to weight gain and insulin resistance.

➤Gestational diabetes: Women who have had diabetes during pregnancy are at increased risk.

Know your response:

In many cases, a healthy diet and regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

➤Diet: Choose whole grains, lean meats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Limit sugar and saturated fats (such as cream, cheese, butter).

➤Exercise: Reduce sedentary time and increase exercise time. Do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, etc.) every week.

➤Monitor: Watch for possible diabetes symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, slow wound healing, blurred vision, and lack of energy. If you have any of these symptoms or are in a high-risk group, please consult a medical professional.

How to prevent type 2 diabetes



A healthy lifestyle such as a proper diet, regular exercise, a healthy weight, and avoiding tobacco use can help prevent the development of type 2 diabetes.

The World Health Organization points out that adjusting your lifestyle is the best way to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.To help prevent type 2 diabetes and its complications, people should:

➤ The weight loss goals set by overweight or obese patients should not be too high or too fast. Reduce fat energy intake to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

➤Stay physically active and do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every day. Blood glucose monitoring is required before exercise to avoid hypoglycemia.

➤Eat a light daily diet, control the amount of oil, salt, and sugar, do not drink alcohol, and avoid sugar and saturated fat.

➤It is recommended that all diabetic patients should not smoke or use other tobacco products and e-cigarettes, and try to reduce second-hand smoke exposure.

About the China Medical Team:

The year 2023 signifies the 30th commemoration of the China medical team (CMT) in Guyana. Up until this point, China has dispatched 19 groups of medical experts, amounting to a total of 282 individuals, to serve in Guyana. They have provided treatment to a staggering number of patients, exceeding 1,300,000, which includes over 30,000 cases classified as severe. In the meantime, over 70,000 operations have been performed by Chinese medical teams. The 19th China Medical Team comprises 16 members specializing in General Surgery, Nephrology, Orthopaedics, Radiology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatrics, Pathology, Acupuncture, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Anaesthesiology. They are devoting themselves to clinical duties at Georgetown Public Hospital and Linden Hospital.