Guyana gears up to celebrate International Day of Tolerance

ERC encourages unity, appreciation of diversity

AS the global community prepares to observe the International Day of Tolerance on November 16th, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) in Guyana is extending a heartfelt call for unity and celebration of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.

Designated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the International Day of Tolerance underscores the importance of respect, acceptance, and appreciation for the diverse cultures, ethnicities, religions, and languages that form the intricate mosaic of our world. For the ERC, this day holds particular significance in its mission to foster a sense of security among all ethnic groups within the nation.

In accordance with Article 212D of the Constitution, the ERC is mandated to “foster a sense of security among all ethnic groups by encouraging and promoting the understanding, acceptance, and tolerance of diversity in all aspects of national life.” Embracing this ethos, the ERC recognises that tolerance is the cornerstone of building peaceful and inclusive societies.

Guyana, known for its remarkable blend of cultures and traditions, is urged to revel in its diversity on this International Day of Tolerance. The ERC sees this diversity as a strength, making the nation more vibrant, dynamic, and resilient.

The ERC issues a call to action for all Guyanese citizens on this day:

• Learn and Appreciate: Take the time to understand and appreciate the different cultures and traditions that contribute to the nation’s identity.

• Challenge Stereotypes: Actively question and challenge stereotypes and prejudices that may hinder the spirit of tolerance.

• Speak Out: Be a vocal advocate against discrimination and intolerance in all forms.

• Promote Empathy: Foster empathy and understanding to create a more compassionate society.

In a collective effort, the ERC believes that Guyana can become a nation where every individual feels respected and valued, regardless of their background or beliefs.

The ERC invites all citizens to partake in the celebration of the International Day of Tolerance by standing up for values of tolerance, respect, and unity. By working together, Guyana can build a more inclusive, harmonious, and tolerant society for both current and future generations.

For those seeking more information about the ERC and its activities, visit erc.org.gy. The commission is also active on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

As the world unites to observe the International Day of Tolerance, Guyana stands poised to showcase its commitment to diversity, understanding, and tolerance.