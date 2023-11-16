Gov’t ministers collaborate with Chenapou village to address mining concerns

IN a move to address concerns related to mining activities, a ministerial team, led by Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, visited Chenapou Village on Friday (November 10).

The visit aimed to engage with residents and find collaborative solutions to the issue of illegal mining in the Kaieteur National Park Protected Area.

It followed a previous engagement between a delegation from Chenapou Village and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, demonstrating the government’s commitment to understanding and addressing the concerns of the villagers.

During the meeting, both the ministerial team and the villagers collectively committed to curbing illegal mining activities in the area.

The primary focus was on the complete removal and relocation of miners from the protected area to designated village lands. The Ministers emphasised the illegality of mining in the protected area and urged collaboration to identify productive areas for mining within the village lands.

A key outcome of the engagement was the agreement to transition all mining operations from the protected area to village lands by the year’s end. Recognising the economic challenges faced by the villagers, the Minister of Natural Resources tasked the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s Geo Services Department to conduct prospecting activities within two weeks, aiming to locate productive areas on village lands.

Furthermore, the minister committed to identifying five mining blocks outside of the village lands for allocation to Chenapou miners. In cases where necessary, the government pledged support for the development of access to these identified mining blocks.

The meeting also served as a platform for addressing concerns raised by residents, and the ministers assured continued support for development projects. Additionally, the government expressed its commitment to collaborate with Chenapou Village on creating additional livelihood opportunities, focusing on forestry, tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure development to complement investments in these sectors.

The visit and subsequent commitments underscore the government’s dedication to working hand-in-hand with the residents of Chenapou Village for sustainable and lawful development in the region.